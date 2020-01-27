Bolton's revelation puts Republicans under pressure at Trump's trial | Trump News

Republican Senator Mitt Romney has said that it is "increasingly likely,quot; that at least four Republican senators will join the Democrats to give them the majority of the votes necessary to call former national security adviser John Bolton to testify at the trial of political trial of the president of the United States, Donald Trump. .

The statement comes a day after The New York Times reported that Trump had told Bolton in an August conversation that the president wanted to continue withholding military aid approved by the Ukrainian Congress until the country's officials agreed to help with the investigations of his democratic political rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Bolton had detailed the exchange in a draft of his new book, which he distributed to a small group of confidants and submitted for his standard review to the White House, according to the newspaper. Trump has denied making the statement to Bolton.

"I think it is increasingly likely that other Republicans will join those of us who believe we should listen to John Bolton," Romney, who represents Utah, told reporters on Monday.

In the meantime, Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine said the case of the witness call had been strengthened by the Times report.

"Reports on John Bolton's book strengthen the case of witnesses and have sparked a series of conversations between my colleagues," Collins said in a statement he posted on Twitter on Monday.

"Reports on John Bolton's book strengthen the case of witnesses and have sparked a series of conversations between my colleagues," Collins said in a statement he posted on Twitter on Monday.

In December, the House of Representatives voted, mostly along the lines of the party, to accuse Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. For the first charge, investigators allege that Trump used his office to retain almost $ 400 million in military aid in exchange for Ukraine's commitment to investigate the involvement of Hunter, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, with the Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

Joe Biden is a favorite in the 2020 presidential Democratic race. There is no evidence of irregularities on the part of the Bidens.

Trump had repeatedly denied the impeachment accusations, calling the procedures "deception."

Bolton, who was the national security adviser when the aid was withheld, has said he would testify at the Senate trial if he is cited. Bolton was expelled from the White House last year after a series of disagreements with Trump.

The White House has categorically blocked administration staff from testifying in the investigation, although several staff members have appeared before the House committees after they have been summoned.

Debate on witnesses

The Senate trial will enter its seventh day on Monday, with the Trump defense team beginning their second of three assigned days of arguments. Members of the defense team, such as the Democratic House managers who processed the case last week, will have a total of 24 hours to present their case.

According to the rule resolution of the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, approved at the beginning of the trial, the debate and the vote on whether witnesses and other new evidence will be allowed in the trial will come after the arguments of the team defense and after the senators have 16 hours to pose. You ask both the prosecution and the defense.

Republicans make up 53 of the 100 seats in the Senate and a simple majority is needed to call new witnesses. The composition of the chamber has focused attention on a few Republicans who consider themselves open to separate from the ranks of the party and vote with the Democrats. They include Collins, Romney, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, among others.

To date, Romney He is the only Republican senator who has said publicly that he would vote in favor of hearing Bolton's testimony.

& # 39; Hand grenade & # 39;

Bolton appeared several times during testimony hours in the House investigation, with his assistant, Fiona Hill, describing several colorful exchanges with his former boss about Trump's alleged pressure campaign.

Bolton described Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who allegedly led the parallel efforts in Ukraine on behalf of the president, as "A hand grenade that will explode everyone," according to Hill.

Hill also told a meeting in which Bolton "stiffened,quot; when the US ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, mentioned the Ukrainian investigations requested by Trump.

According to his testimony, Bolton, the main adviser on national security matters in the White House, then told Hill to report the incident to the White House lawyer.

Referring to the White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, Bolton told Hill to tell the lawyer "I am not part of any drug business that Sondland and Mulvaney are preparing," the former assistant testified.