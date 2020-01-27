Billie Eilish's hair at the Grammy 2020 is all we wanted

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

Well, officially it is safe to say that it is Billie eilishThe world and we are only living in it!

The elegant singer climbed the Grammy 2020 red carpet with her standard custom Gucci and her outstanding black hair with neon green roots, which were tamed by stylist Mara Roszak. And by the end of the night, Eilish left the Staples Center as the youngest artist to sweep the four major categories of the album of the year to When we all fall asleep, where do we go?, Recording of the year and Song of the year for "Bad Guy,quot; and Best New Artist.

But let's go back to the awesome Grammy style he wore all night. While Roszak prepared Eilish's hair for his Great Night, he had a goal in mind. "Billie has such a strong personal style that she wanted her to look and feel like herself," she tells E! News exclusively. "So we decided a soft and direct hit, letting its color shine!"

To achieve that look, Roszak relied on Sebastian Professional styling products to give Eilish's hair the look they were looking for. There was definitely a method in madness, so to speak, with the products they chose. Roszak says: "I wanted the hair to have a volume that would last all night and have a softness that allowed movement. These products allow it! The volume was so easy to achieve with a simple burst using the Sebastian Professional Volupt in The hair! ".

And yes, in case you're wondering, Eilish is wonderful to work with. Roszak calls it "absolutely incredible," and adds: "The energy is palpable, and I really love being able to support such a special event. Tonight was really one of the books!"

