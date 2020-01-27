Billie Eilish takes the first four awards at the Grammy Awards | News

%MINIFYHTML53e43da7454d45e6ad03415cb3ccacb411% %MINIFYHTML53e43da7454d45e6ad03415cb3ccacb412%

Teen sensation Billie Eilish won the first four awards at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, taking home the best new artist, the album of the year, the album of the year and the song of the year at the annual awards for the music industry.

Eilish, 18, who often collaborates with his older brother Finneas, won five of the six awards he received for beating rapper Lil Nas X and Lizzo. Finneas was named non-classical producer of the year.

"Wow! Many other songs deserve this," Eilish said as he picked up the best song award for his single "Bad Guy."

"I really want to say that I am very grateful and I feel very honored to be here. I grew up watching them all."

Eilish and his newcomers, Lizzo and Lil Nas X, were nominated for a series of awards at a live show dedicated to basketball star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning.

"Tonight is for Kobe," Lizzo said, starting the show with a mix of the main song from his album "Cuz I Love You,quot; and the single "Truth Hurts."

Bryant tribute

The Grammy Awards were held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the home of Bryant's team, Los Angeles Lakers.

"We are literally standing here with a broken heart in the house that Kobe Bryant built," said hostess Alicia Keys. "We never imagined in a million years that we would have to start the show this way."

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X performed at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles (Mario Anzuoni / Reuters)

Lizzo won three of his eight major nominations, including the best urban contemporary album for "Cuz I Love You,quot; and the solo pop performance of "Truth Hurts," beating established artists like Beyonce, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift who were not in the ceremony.

Lil Nas X, 20, dressed in a cowboy hat and a silver lurex suit, and country singer Billy Ray Cyrus brought down the house with a kitsch performance of his viral collaboration "Old Town Road," with star contributions as the K-Pop BTS band.

Grande made a mix of hits from his separate Grammy-nominated album "Thank u, Next," which includes "7 Rings,quot; and "Imagine."

The late rapper Nipsey Hussle, 33, who was shot dead in his Los Angeles neighborhood last year, won the best rap performance for "Racks in the Middle," and was honored in a tribute by John Legend, DJ Khaled and rapper Meek Mill.

Grammy winners are chosen by members of the Recording Academy, which is currently involved in a dispute over the departure of its new executive director, Deborah Dugan, and her allegations of conflicts of interest in the nomination process, which she has denied .