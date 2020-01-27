Billie Eilish sweeps the 4 big categories in the 2020 Grammys

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for the Recording Academy
Nothing bad about this, boy.
The 62nd Grammy Awards could not end without granting the Record of the Year, the last of the four major General Field categories. And then Billie eilish, the youngest artist in Grammy history to get nominations in all four in the same year, had already been named Best New Artist and received the Album and Song of the Year trophies, it seemed that the 18-year-old was by table rasa.
And that is exactly what happened when the host Alicia KeysFinally, he revealed the winner of the final category of the night.
Returning to the stage with brother and producer Finneas O & # 39; Connell just after having left with their earnings from the album of the year, the couple kept things short and sweet as they approached the microphone for the fourth and last time of the night to accept the honor given to their number one hit "Bad Guy." "
"Thank you," they said in unison before leaving, with a grateful audience in both seats at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and looking at home relieved that the show that had lasted long had officially ended.
She, of course, had plenty of time to talk during her numerous trips to the podium throughout the night, probably running out of everything she had planned to say before night.
While accepting the Grammy as Best New Artist, he made sure to thank the people who were most responsible for helping her achieve everything she had during her decisive year.
"Mainly I think fans deserve it all. I feel like they haven't been told enough tonight because they are the only reason why none of us are here," he said. "So thanks to the fans … God, this is crazy. I know that all the other artists that were in this category, I love you all, you are amazing. You deserve it as much as I do. And I know your fans are unconditional and they will fight for you. "
"So I love all the fandoms, thanks to their fans," he concluded. "You make it worthwhile. So thanks."
To take home the record of the year, Eilish and his inescapable "Bad Guy,quot; beat people like HIS."Hard place,quot; Bon Iver"Hey mom,quot; Lil Nas X & # 39;s "Old Town Road,quot; Ariana Grande"7 rings,quot; Post Malone Y Swae lee"Sunflower,quot; Khalid"Talk,quot; and Lizzo"Truth hurts,quot;.
In total, she won five of the six categories in which she was nominated, losing only Best pop solo performance for "Truth Hurts,quot; by Lizzo.
Congratulations on an incredible sweep, Billie!
