Billie Eilish sweeps the 4 big categories in the 2020 Grammys

Nothing bad about this, boy.

The 62nd Grammy Awards could not end without granting the Record of the Year, the last of the four major General Field categories. And then Billie eilish, the youngest artist in Grammy history to get nominations in all four in the same year, had already been named Best New Artist and received the Album and Song of the Year trophies, it seemed that the 18-year-old was by table rasa.

And that is exactly what happened when the host Alicia KeysFinally, he revealed the winner of the final category of the night.

Returning to the stage with brother and producer Finneas O & # 39; Connell just after having left with their earnings from the album of the year, the couple kept things short and sweet as they approached the microphone for the fourth and last time of the night to accept the honor given to their number one hit "Bad Guy." "

"Thank you," they said in unison before leaving, with a grateful audience in both seats at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and looking at home relieved that the show that had lasted long had officially ended.