Billie Eilish says Ariana Grande deserves the Grammys album of the year

The "bad boy,quot; sometimes ends at the top!

If there was a big winner of the 2020 Grammy on Sunday night, it had to have been Billie eilish.

During the broadcast, the singer collected several awards, including the Album of the year thanks to When we all fall asleep, where do we go?

%MINIFYHTMLb2a773113b1668570d89714c370636ae13% %MINIFYHTMLb2a773113b1668570d89714c370636ae14%

"Please sit down. Shhh! Can I say I think Ariana Grande He deserves this, "Billie shared while on stage." Thank you, then, you helped me overcome some things and I think it deserves more than anything in the world. "

She added: "I love you so much. I won't waste your time, I really don't. I love you. Thank you for this."

As for Ariana's reaction to the speech, the cameras focused on the singer who was seen throwing kisses at the winner and shouting "no, no, no,quot;. Sweet right? Billie's brother Finneas O & # 39; Connell He also accepted the award and expressed gratitude for all who made the album so special.