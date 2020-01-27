Billie Eilish just made so much history in the Grammys

Billie eilish It's making history quickly.

The 18-year-old artist has just won a lot of awards at the Grammy 2020, sweeping away all the most important ones to the point that she almost seemed upset that her name was announced again. And even before winning his final prize of the night, he could be seen shouting "Please, don't be me!" and shouting "noooo!" when it was, in fact, her.

"Um, can I say that I think Ariana deserves this?" He said as he went on stage to accept the album of the year.

Regardless of whether or not he believed he deserved it, Eilish won not only the album of the year, but also the album of the year, the song of the year, the best new artist and the best pop vocal album, and made some history while I did it. that.

First, Eilish, 18, is the youngest star to win the Album of the Year, taking the record of its previous owner, Taylor Swiftwho won by Bold When I was 20 years old. It is currently number seven on the list of the youngest Grammy winners, with LeAnn Rimes (14 years in 1996) and Lorde (17 years in 2014) ahead of her.