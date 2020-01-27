Billie Eilish is the youngest musician and the first woman to sweep the four main Grammy categories

Billie Eilish didn't have the Grammys in mind when he was making his debut album When we all fall asleep, where do we go? with the older brother FINNEAS. But he had difficulty celebrating all the Grammys he won on Sunday night because the 18-year-old broke records and made history in the Grammy.

Eilish, whose full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell, swept the four main Grammy categories on Sunday, which are Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Recording of the Year. This made her the youngest musician to win the Album of the Year, earning the honor of Taylor Swift, who won the award at age 20 for Bold.

Billie Eilish made history in the #Grammys Last night https://t.co/Rhy8qdknp6 pic.twitter.com/EyTwbeUGJn – Variety (@Variety) January 27, 2020

Even more surprising, Eilish is only the second person in Grammy history to sweep the four main prize categories. The first was Christopher Cross, who took home all four trophies in 1981 for his self-titled debut album that featured his soft rock hit. Navigation.

During Eilish's speech for the Album of the Year, he said Ariana Grande should have taken the prize home and told the crowd: "Can I say that I think Ariana deserves this?"

However, when the camera cut Grande in the crowd, the Thanks next the singer politely and modestly fired her before throwing kisses at Eilish.

Earlier in the night, Eilish won the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit song. Bad boy, giving him five wins in total at night. His brother FINNEAS, whose full name is Finneas O'Connell, also won two production awards: Best Engineering Album, Not Classic and Producer of the Year, Not Classic for his work on his sister's album.

Hello my Name Is @billieeilish and I'm going to play a song I made with this guitar … pic.twitter.com/LSi6NpLwso – Interscope Records (@Interscope) January 27, 2020

Between the two brothers, 10 Grammys were taken home, as they shared four awards together. The duo recorded the album in a room in their Los Angeles home that they share with their mother, and Finneas told the aspiring musicians during their acceptance speech of the Album of the Year that they can also do it.

“This is for all children who are making music in their rooms today. You will get one of these, "Finneas O'Connell said, while Eilish added:" I really want to say that I am very grateful. "



