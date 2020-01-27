Ben Stokes says Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley are key to the revival of England's batting in South Africa | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLd4dec7dd37837ef5a136ede12519e19b11% %MINIFYHTMLd4dec7dd37837ef5a136ede12519e19b12%

Ben Stokes says young opening couple Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley deserve much of the credit for England's improved batting during the last two tests against South Africa.

Sibley, 24, and Crawley, who turns 22 next week, gathered the opening society of England's first century in more than three years during the first innings of the fourth Test in Johannesburg.

The duo, with only 10 test limits between them, have now shared positions of more than 50 in their last three innings, which allows capitalizing on the mid-order batters of England, including Stokes, Joe Root and Ollie Pope.

As a result, tourists have published rare totals of over 400 in successive matches and are well prepared to achieve a 3-1 series victory, having lost the Opening Test in Centurion.

Stokes told Sky Sports: "Zak and Dom joined the team and so they can continue and perform in the way they have done in the last two tests, it's amazing how much confidence they send to the locker room."

"The position it establishes is for our middle order to come out and be more fluid. We know what the plan is in terms of, if we hit first, we go out and have races in the first inning, what we have done.

Stokes reached a century in the third test at Port Elizabeth

"That is why we are in this position, but we also endorse it with the ball. From Centurion, I think we have been fantastic in all aspects."

Sibley obtained his first international century during the second Test in Cape Town, while Crawley recorded his best score of 66 in the first entries in Johannesburg.

The emergence of the couple has mitigated the loss of the most experienced Rory Burns with an ankle injury, and could leave England with some difficult selection decisions when the left-hander regains physical fitness.

"If we look at our one-day team, in terms of how we ended up becoming world champions and world number 1, that was the case because there was a lot of competition for places," Stokes added.

England starter Rory Burns injured his ankle playing football in preparation for the second Test against South Africa

"Now you look at the XI that plays and when everyone comes back in shape, that will also be the case with the test team and that's where you want to be: you want that competition in all the XI that plays."

"As a senior player and vice-captain, it is very nice for young boys to enter and pressure people who have a little more experience than they do."

See the continuous coverage of the fourth test between South Africa and England, live on Sky Sports Cricket.