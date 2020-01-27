Before the liberation of Auschwitz, a march of misery

AUSCHWITZ-BIRKENAU, Poland – Along a desolate stretch of road in southeastern Poland, a dozen miles from Auschwitz, there is a cemetery. Candles and fresh flowers cover almost all marble tombs. But in the corner is a large slab of black marble separated from the rest.
"Forty-two victims, women, men and children, prisoners of the Auschwitz concentration camp, who were killed by the Nazis during the death march, and died on January 18, 1945, in the area of the village of Miedzna they were buried in a mass. grave in this cemetery, "explains an inscription.
But there are only four names. Another 21 people are identified by their numbers of prisoners. And 17 have never been identified.
Seventy-five years ago, on January 27, Soviet forces spread through Poland from the east and released Auschwitz, the camp complex where 1.3 million were enslaved, and 1.1 million among them systematically killed, during the war.
But before they could arrive, the Nazi force took some 56,000 weakened prisoners off the field before their advance, in the middle of winter, with an estimated 15,000 shots or death from cold, hunger and disease on the road.
Similar marches were taking place across the eastern front after the SS chief Heinrich Himmler ordered that all prisoners without disabilities be taken to the Reich.
Despite years of study and witness treasures, the chaos of that evacuation is one of the least understood periods of the Holocaust.
Himmler's orders served several purposes, according to research of the Holocaust Museum of the United States. First, I wanted to eliminate the evidence of German crimes and witnesses who could testify to those crimes. He also hoped to use inmates as slave labor to maintain the German war. And quite irrationally, he believed that prisoners could be used as currency in any peace negotiation.
While death may not have been the objective of the marches, that was the destiny of many, as evidenced by the scattered tombstones that remain along these roads today.
Zofia Posmysz still remembers her inmate's number: 7566. Sitting in her well-kept apartment in Warsaw, the 96-year-old survivor recalled the cold of the night when the guards gathered thousands of women in front of the doors of Birkenau, a field of extermination that was part of the Auschwitz complex.
"We didn't know what it meant we were going to leave the camp," he said. "We didn't know if we would have to undergo some sort of selection.
"We heard that those who couldn't walk could stay in the hospital, but we weren't sure if they would keep them alive." We didn't know anything and we were worried. ”
But how could it be worse than the hell he had endured for three years? A memory ran back to her.
“One night, I woke up and heard someone singing outside. It was the voice of a man. I thought to myself that our guard probably wouldn't realize if I escaped to take a look. I went out and saw a man dressed in a black coat. I was singing and raising my arms in the air. Suddenly I felt someone grab my arm. He was a Jewish friend of the neighborhood. She asked me: "Do you know what she is singing?"
"' I did not answer. But it was disturbingly beautiful. "
"It's a Hebrew song, a prayer for a good death," said her friend.
“When we woke up in the morning, there was no more singing; The square was completely empty. All we saw was the smoke coming from the crematorium chimney.
Mrs. Posmysz was one of the people forced to leave. In his memory, after the first bitterly cold night, the days mingle, something that Holocaust scholars say is common among those who survived.
Her next memory is to arrive at the station in Wodzislaw Slaski for a train that would take her to another camp in Germany. They would move her once more before the end of the war. Once free, he walked for weeks until he finally returned home to Krakow.
Until recently, it would have been possible to find people who lived in the cities and towns along the route and who remembered seeing the columns of hungry and battered prisoners flanked by Nazi soldiers passing by their homes.
Their numbers, like survivors, grow less each year.
Maria Kopiasz, 93, still lives in the same house in the city of Brzeszcze she had during the war, and the grim scene of the march has stayed with her.
"They marched in the middle of this road," he said. “SS men on both sides. Every third of them more or less with a German shepherd. I remember mainly women. We knew we couldn't even show sympathy, since they would take us with them. I could only look silently out the window.
Jan Stolarz, a retired miner, has led a small group of people on a walk to get back on the path of one of the marches for nine years.
"I visited Auschwitz-Birkenau with my wife 10 years ago," he explained. “I saw a handwritten note that someone left in one of the barracks. He said: We live while the memory of us is alive. This message resonated strongly. ”
Hope that, somehow, your walk will help you do that.
For Poles who were not Jews, their destiny during the war could become the smallest things.
The Germans who occupied the country gave all Poles in Silesia a classification based on ethnic purity, with different categories that often determine whether their family lived or died.
Eryk Langer, 91, of a town called Studzionka, said that because his father was a friend of the local German mayor, they felt protected and obtained the second highest category.
His house was along the route of the death march and the German officers moved during the evacuation.
He said his father asked the officers if they could give the prisoners some spare food, and they were allowed. But all they had were buckets of water for very few people.
“They walked all day. They were hungry, ”he said. It is an image you don't want to think about.
"In the morning we saw a prisoner shot in front of our door," he said. Later, he saw a horse-drawn carriage that crossed the town picking up the dead. At least 18 bodies were collected and they are buried in the village cemetery.
Bernard Halat, 91, also of Studzionka, said that in 1940, he and his family had to report to have their facial features measured to determine if they were Jewish. They were not assigned to Category IV, but for people who resisted Germanization, they were still considered undesirable and were included in a list of people admitted at a later date.
They managed to avoid the camps, but Mr. Halat remembers seeing death protesters pass by his house and thinking how easily his family could have been among them.
"So many people. They walked all day," he said. "We were scared."
But he also remembered how two Jewish women escaped and hid in the village. A few years after the war ended, they again thanked a farmer who had helped them. It was a rare hopeful story on a path full of despair.
For the millions who died during the Holocaust, including the thousands who did not die in the camps, but along lonely stretches of frozen roads and snow-covered fields, their stories were buried with them a long time ago.