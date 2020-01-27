Before the liberation of Auschwitz, a march of misery

AUSCHWITZ-BIRKENAU, Poland – Along a desolate stretch of road in southeastern Poland, a dozen miles from Auschwitz, there is a cemetery. Candles and fresh flowers cover almost all marble tombs. But in the corner is a large slab of black marble separated from the rest.

"Forty-two victims, women, men and children, prisoners of the Auschwitz concentration camp, who were killed by the Nazis during the death march, and died on January 18, 1945, in the area of ​​the village of Miedzna they were buried in a mass. grave in this cemetery, "explains an inscription.

But there are only four names. Another 21 people are identified by their numbers of prisoners. And 17 have never been identified.

Seventy-five years ago, on January 27, Soviet forces spread through Poland from the east and released Auschwitz, the camp complex where 1.3 million were enslaved, and 1.1 million among them systematically killed, during the war.