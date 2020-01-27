BBC is under fire after confusing LeBron James with Kobe Bryant | News

%MINIFYHTML1b844c035c23163db0ad46fd712a138c11% %MINIFYHTML1b844c035c23163db0ad46fd712a138c12%

The British state broadcaster has been criticized after confusing LeBron James with Kobe Bryant, 41, the NBA star who died Sunday in a helicopter crash.

In a video clip broadcast on a BBC news show, a voiceover was described Bryant's life and achievements while the images showed several scenes of James on a basketball court.

During his career, Bryant played for the LA Lakers, which is also James's team. But the two men do not resemble each other.



Users of social networks have criticized the BBC for their mistake, and some accused the broadcaster of incompetence as others said the error was an example of racism within the media.

Meanwhile, the US network MSNBC also faced a violent reaction after one of its presenters, Alison Morris, seemed to use racist language while talking about Bryant.

In the clip, which has been widely shared online, the host said Bryant was "perfectly integrated into Los Angeles n ***** s, Los Angeles Lakers."

Morris denied using the word and wrote on Twitter that he stuttered.

The BBC apologized for its "human error that fell below our usual standards in the program. "

Kobe Bryant and LeBron James don't even look alike. If the BBC hired more black producers and publishers, terrible mistakes like this simply wouldn't happen.pic.twitter.com/kdX6e5XNnf – David Lammy (@DavidLammy) January 27, 2020

Opposition Labor Party politician David Lammy addressed the criticism of the British network and wrote on Twitter: "Kobe Bryant and LeBron James don't even look alike. If the BBC hired more black producers and publishers, there would simply not be atrocious mistakes like this. "

Ethnic minorities are reportedly severely underrepresented in the British media. Of the total number of journalists in the industry, for example, 76 percent are white, Ofcom recently found.

On the BBC, the number of journalists and non-white media workers off the screen is less than 10 percent, according to the station's annual report.

Nadine White, a journalist for the Huffington Post, said: "Deeply unfortunate mix of BBC. They got two big confused black men and introduced Lebron James instead of late Kobe Bryant in this news segment This only adds to our collective pain at this time. Has a correction and an apology been issued? Shame."

Oh, I can believe it. The BBC paid tribute to Kobe Bryant using images of … LeBron James. FFS https://t.co/cDO7yvquG1 – Elizabeth Pears (@BizPears) January 26, 2020

Another user of social networks described the movement as a "microaggression."

"I'm sorry but he BBC wearing a clip of Lebron James when paying tribute to Kobe Bryant It is a form of microaggression. If a white star had passed, they would not have made such a mistake, "said Twitter user Esther.

The MSNBC reporter speaks badly while covering Kobe Bryant's death pic.twitter.com/VVDKfWkbuT – Breaking911 (@ Breaking911) January 26, 2020

Khaled Beydoun, a law professor and author said: "How can you confuse one of the most recognized men in the world with another more recognized man in the world, who does not resemble anything? Not all black people look the same, BBC".

Some people, however, minimized the error.

Tom Warren, editor of The Verge, tweeted: "BBC encoded video editor to get footage of Kobe Bryant and I chose images of LeBron James instead. I bet this happened because James passed Kobe Bryant the third in the all-time NBA score list last night, so it would have been tagged recently. Still, a rookie mistake. "

Bryant died near Los Angeles in the accident along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

He left basketball 2016 as the third leading scorer in the history of the NBA.

He held that place in the league's scoring ranges until Saturday night, James passed it.

"Continue advancing the game @KingJames," Bryant wrote in his last tweet. "Much respect my brother."

Since Bryant's death, photos of James have cried when he learned of the fatal accident.