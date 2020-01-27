Barnier: Brexit will be exercised in & # 39; damage limitation & # 39; | News

%MINIFYHTML00e831804abede35459263519e405eb211% %MINIFYHTML00e831804abede35459263519e405eb212%

The main Brexit negotiator of the European Union, Michel Barnier, warned the United Kingdom on Monday that his departure from the block at the end of this week would have "negative consequences,quot; and would only be a "damage limitation,quot; exercise.

In a speech at Queen & # 39; s University Belfast, the Brussels diplomat accused of agreeing to a free trade agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom said that no one had yet convinced him of the "added value of Brexit,quot;.

"It is absolutely clear that there will be negative consequences," Barnier said on a visit to Northern Ireland after meeting with members of the delegate assembly in the city.

"Whatever the agreement we reach in our future relationship, Brexit will always be a matter of limiting damages."

The United Kingdom will become the first country to leave the block at 23:00 GMT on Friday, ending with almost five decades of membership.

Barnier had warned Monday during a visit to Dublin to talk with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar that London would have to "rebuild everything,quot; in its new relationship with the EU.

Choosing some of the main arguments of the pro-Brexit field for the departure of the United Kingdom, Barnier said the block allowed member states to "talk to other superpowers as equals."

"Brexit is meant to be about & # 39; global Britain & # 39;" he said, referring to a phrase from the UK government that is frequently used.

"But, frankly, it is the EU that helps to make member states more global," he said in a clear warning to other countries that look at Brexit closely for their own future.

"There is no way that any of our countries, alone, can have the same impact."

edge of the cliff

Once the United Kingdom has left the EU, an 11-month transition phase will begin during which the existing arrangements will remain unchanged.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to agree on the terms of the future relationship, modeled in the EU's free trade agreement with Canada, by the end of that period.

Varadkar, who will face general elections on February 8, said at a joint press conference with Barnier that the calendar would be "very challenging."

Barnier said he would submit a draft negotiating mandate to the member states of the block next Monday.

EU ministers will agree on their joint mandate on February 25 before a European Council meeting in March.

Barnier added that "there was no time to lose," warning about the change of "risk of a precipice,quot; in relations at the end of the year.

"If we don't have an agreement; it won't be the usual business and the status quo. We have to face the risk of a precipice, particularly for trade," said Barnier.

Without obligation

Barnier also used his Irish visit to reiterate the need for controls on some goods that travel from Britain to Northern Ireland, which Johnson argues will not be necessary.

"The United Kingdom agreed on a system of controls and reinforced controls for goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain," he said.

"I understand the fears of negative economic consequences expressed by some about these controls. But Brexit unfortunately has consequences that we must handle."

Friction-free trade was "impossible,quot; and controls were "indispensable," he said in his speech.

Meanwhile, Varadkar argued that the bloc was in "a very strong position,quot; in the upcoming talks given the collective size of the remaining 27 members compared to Britain.

"We have a population of 450 million people and the single market is the largest economy in the world," he said. "But I don't think we have to see it as a contest."

In another BBC television interview broadcast on Monday, the Irish leader also warned that Brussels would accept nothing less than a comprehensive free trade agreement with Britain.

London said earlier this month that it could seek a fragmented agreement after Brexit with the EU that leaves some problems unresolved, but still allows it to break free of the block at the end of the year.

But Varadkar said: "That is not something that will fly in Europe."

Barnier said in Belfast that "there will be no compromise in the single market for us."