Authorities identify the other eight victims who lost their lives with Kobe Bryant

%MINIFYHTML063de41a2bda74c11a2d261a06b03b6c11% %MINIFYHTML063de41a2bda74c11a2d261a06b03b6c12%

We remember the life of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who tragically lost their lives in a helicopter accident on Sunday. Unfortunately, they were not alone on the plane and there were no survivors.

Eight other people sat next to Kobe Bryant, who will now be missed by their families, friends and loved ones. Kobe and Gianna had other coaches, teammates and parents with them in their helicopter, included.

Beloved in OC: a long time @orangecoast baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife and daughter, and @HarborDay Coach Christina Mauser was among the 9 fatalities when Kobe Bryant's helicopter fell in Calabasas. https://t.co/DvGoprCWEw pic.twitter.com/qnozONuhvz %MINIFYHTML063de41a2bda74c11a2d261a06b03b6c13% %MINIFYHTML063de41a2bda74c11a2d261a06b03b6c14% – CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) January 27, 2020

John Altobelli was a baseball coach at Orange Coast College for 28 years. His wife, Keri, and their youngest daughter, Alyssa, also died in the accident. Alyssa was a player on the AAU basketball team that Kobe trained.

Christina Mauser, who was also in the helicopter, was an arch at Harbor Day School. He also helped Kobe train the Mambas. A statement from Harbor Day said they were devastated by the news.

"We mourn the loss of members of our community," the statement said. "As the news is published, we will ensure that our support team is available to help and advise our students."

The pilot, Are Zoboyan, and his friends Sarah Chester and their daughter Payton, also died in the accident.

We ask that you continue to keep families and friends in your prayers!