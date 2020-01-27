Australian Open 2020: Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem until the quarterfinals | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML0d90f254716798253e2f67881eba83e011% %MINIFYHTML0d90f254716798253e2f67881eba83e012%

Stan Wawrinka to play winner of the match between Andrey Rublev or Alexander Zverev; Dominic Thiem will play Rafael Nadal or Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinals





Stan Wawrinka defeated Russian Daniil Medvedev in five sets to reach the quarterfinals

Former Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka won a five-set thriller to reach the quarterfinals, while Dominic Thiem passed quickly.

Wawrinka won his 300th game on the road with a five-set victory over the fourth seed Daniil Medvedev.

The 2014 champion here dominated the playoff of the fourth set and then broke Medvedev in the opening game of the decisive set before winning 6-2 2-6 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-2.

Dominic Thiem crushed Gael Monfils to move on to the last eight

The Austrian Thiem, twice finalist in the French Open, had fallen in the fourth round stage twice before, but this time he was never seen in the cards when the fifth seed reached his first quarterfinal of the Australian Open with a 6-2 and 6-6 4 6-4 victory over Gael Monfils.

I am very happy because I am here for the first time in the quarterfinals here. Dominic Thiem

"I think I played my best game so far of this Australian Open. A very, very good feeling," said the Austrian.

"The score seems much easier than the game was. I think I was lucky enough to take an early break in each set and then I managed to keep my service well. I am very happy because I am for the first time in the fourth-finals here,quot; .

Thiem's ​​mother began a tradition last year of getting a tattoo every time she captures a title and asked the world number 5 after her victory.

"Unfortunately I have to confirm it," said Thiem, who won five titles last year, in a court interview to leave the crowd in stitches. "I would really like to deny it, but no."

When asked what he could get if he secured the title by winning his next three games in Melbourne, Thiem said: "Without a doubt, a babysitter."

