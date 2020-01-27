Australian Open 2020: Simona Halep, Anett Kontaveit and Garbine Muguruza in the last eight | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML40bcb0afc39f6ef77fa75accf0076df611% %MINIFYHTML40bcb0afc39f6ef77fa75accf0076df612%

Simona Halep to play Anett Kontaveit for a place in the semifinals; Garbine Muguruza faces Angelique Kerber or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova





Simona Halep reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the fourth time in her career

Simona Halep reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the fourth time with a 6-4 and 6-4 victory over Elise Mertens.

Halep seemed to be sailing after winning the first set and climbing a break from service in the second, but Mertens returned to level the second set in 4-4.

Halep responded by turning his fifth break point opportunity in the next game and served with love to secure the match.

"It's a great performance for me to play a quarter-final again. I'm really happy to pass. I got a little nervous but I was strong enough to finish the game," said Halep, the runner-up here two years ago.

Halep will meet soon with the 28th seed of Estonia Anett Kontaveit in the last eight after he recovered from a set and a collapse to beat 18-year-old Iga Swiatek, 6-7 (4-7) 7-5 7-5, despite having broken twice while serving for the match.

Anett Kontaveit of Estonia is next for Halep

Kontaveit only played twice against Halep, in 2017, when the Romanian topped the world rankings.

The Estonian lost the games in Rome and Miami in straight sets and knows that it will have its work cut against the fourth seed in Melbourne.

"Simona is so hard that she probably has to do everything right," he said. "I have nothing to lose, so I will go out and give my all."

Garbine Muguruza has reached the best form in Melbourne

Garbine Muguruza He reached his first quarterfinal of Grand Slam since the French Open in 2018 with a 6-3 6-3 victory over the ninth seed Kiki Bertens.

Muguruza is not planted here after his classification fell out of the top 30, but his talent has never been in doubt and the former winner of Wimbledon and Roland Garros entered the last eight where he will meet the winner of the match between Angelique Kerber and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

After beating Elina Svitolina in the last round, she has now won consecutive games against the top 10 opposition for the first time in three years.

