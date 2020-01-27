Australia fires predict a future of climate apartheid | Climate change

%MINIFYHTML0463ffc07276b88f7b461ea4e7da2bb811% %MINIFYHTML0463ffc07276b88f7b461ea4e7da2bb812%

It will be a long and hot summer in Australia. Fires of almost biblical proportions have spread throughout the country, devastating land, property and wildlife. More than 30 persons They have died, one billion animals have died and more than 3,000 homes have been burned. The cost of forest fires has been Dear to $ 2 billion and could go up even more.

Although heavy rains and low temperatures this month have helped put out some fires, the threat that the fire will still return imminent.

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's response to this environmental catastrophe has been deny expand measures to combat climate change. In December, while the death toll rose and Australian fire brigades struggled to control the fires, the prime minister left the country to spend a vacation in Hawaii.

Their attitude and actions illustrate very well how the rich and their political allies plan rule our planet on fire.

The heartbreaking and apocalyptic scenes that leave Australia are just the beginning of a new normal in which climate change will result in climate apartheid. Those with the means and resources will leave the climate catastrophe zones or protect themselves from the worst effects of climate change, while poor communities and nations of the Global South, indigenous peoples and people of color will be the most affected.

Meanwhile, global corporations will continue to pressure governments to take little action on climate change and continue to undermine the efforts of climate activists.

In a July 2019 report, Philip Alston, the UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, warned that climate change will push 120 million more people into poverty by 2030, causing displacement, food insecurity and worsening health, and representing "serious threats,quot; to Democracy and human rights. "Perversely, while people in poverty are responsible for only a fraction of global emissions, they will be the most affected by climate change and will have the least capacity to protect themselves," Alston wrote.

In Australia, this is already evident. The country has had devastating forest fires for years, which have disproportionately affected impoverished areas Aboriginal communities continue to be subject to discrimination, marginalization and dispossession, their land confiscated to make way for more resource extraction.

Although the country, one of the world's leading coal exporters, is clearly suffering the devastating consequences of climate change, more coal mines are being built. aboriginal land and more coal is being exported.

Meanwhile, the country's ruling political elite has consistently refused to take important measures on climate change, dismantle the coal industry and undertake a massive divestment of fossil fuels. His attitude of denial of climate change has been reinforced by a regressive media establishment dominated by the Rupert Murdoch media empire.

Australia is not the only country with a history of brutal colonialism that has taken a cynical, cruel and nihilistic approach to the environment, climate activists and vulnerable populations.

Six months ago, another country was experiencing devastating fires: Brazil. There, the Amazon rainforest, considered a bulwark against climate change, was burning under the supervision of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, another climate denier.

In Brazil, 98 percent Indigenous lands are found within the Amazon, which means that forest fires also disproportionately affect indigenous communities.

Bolsonaro not only did not take adequate measures against the fire, but was also aggressive rhetoric against the environment. viewed how to encourage farmers to start fires and clean land for more farms and pastures. Worse yet, he has been accused of inciting genocide, since their political positions have emboldened acts of violence and murder against indigenous peoples.

Bolsonaro has also implemented a number of problems policies that will harm efforts to preserve the environment. Those include cutting the budget of the Brazilian environmental protection agency, alleviating fines for illegal pollution and deforestation, and lifting bans sugarcane cultivation in the Amazon and protected tropical wetlands.

The situation in the United States is also not very different. Last year, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, another advocate of climate change denial, threatened reduce funds for forest fire management in California after the state went through another wave of devastating fires. There, too, impoverished communities have faced the worst of fire

Trump also personally intervened to cut and hold billions of dollars in funds for Puerto Rico, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria and a recent earthquake, because he claims that the territory is corrupt and ungrateful. In doing so, he followed in the footsteps of President George W. Bush, whose administration launched a pathetic response to the devastation in predominantly black communities in New Orleans Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Trump backed down almost 100 rules designed to protect air, land and water, and eliminates environmental protection for half of the nation streams and wetlands. Under his supervision, the United States Department of Homeland Security labeled climate activists as extremists alongside mass murderers and white supremacists.

In addition to these regressive policies in Australia, Brazil and the United States, rich nations around the world are increasingly militarizing their borders to prevent an increasing number of climate refugees from seeking asylum in their territories. European nations, for example, have increasingly relied on tough measures and doubtful agreements with repressive regimes and non-state violent actors to keep refugees away from their borders.

These defenders of climate apartheid behave as if their walled fortresses, their enclaves with air conditioning and high altitude will isolate them from the worst ravages of climate change and their most devastated victims on the front lines. But the reality is that there is no rescue from a climate catastrophe, even for the rich.

For now it is clear that the change will not come from above. Business and political elites are determined to maintain the status quo, however deadly it may be.

For this reason, it is the bases that have to be mobilized to challenge climate apartheid and press for urgent climate change that includes not only divesting from fossil fuels and reducing global emissions, but also reforming the world economy away from the growth frenzy. which currently drives it. In addition, we must fight for strong economic and social rights, including a strong social security network, social security, access to food, housing, medical care and decent work for all.

Global grassroots mobilization is the only way to prevent climate apartheid from taking root and taking appropriate measures to prevent human civilization from disappearing due to its own madness.

