Auschwitz survivors warn of rising anti-Semitism 75 years later | Germany news

%MINIFYHTML923172951fc95e4a102260c2bb5615ea11% %MINIFYHTML923172951fc95e4a102260c2bb5615ea12%

The survivors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp gathered on Monday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of their release, returned to the place where they lost entire families and warned about the ominous growth of anti-Semitism and hatred in the world.

In total, about 200 camp survivors were expected, many of them elderly Jews and non-Jews who have traveled from Israel, the United States, Australia, Peru, Russia, Slovenia and other places.

Plus:

Many parents and grandparents lost in Auschwitz or other Nazi death camps, but were joined by children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren.

%MINIFYHTML923172951fc95e4a102260c2bb5615ea13% %MINIFYHTML923172951fc95e4a102260c2bb5615ea14%

"We would like the next generation to know what we are going through and never to happen again," said David Marks, 91, in a broken voice. He lost 35 members of his immediate and extended family after everyone arrived in Auschwitz from his village in Romania.

"A dictator does not appear overnight," Marks said, saying it happens in "micro steps."

"If we don't see it, one day you wake up and it's too late."

Most of the 1.1 million people killed by German Nazi forces in the camp were Jews, but other Poles, Russians and Roma were imprisoned there. Some of the Polish survivors walked with Polish President Andrzej Duda through the field gate on Monday with striped scarves that remembered the prison attire they wore more than 75 years ago.

Auschwitz was released by the Soviet army on January 27, 1945.

The survivors of the Auschwitz concentration camp and their families attend the official ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp at the Auschwitz-Birkenau site on January 27, 2020 near Oswiecim, Poland (Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

World leaders gathered in Jerusalem last week to celebrate the anniversary in what many saw as a competitive observation. Among them were Russian President Vladimir Putin, US Vice President Mike Pence, French President Emmanuel Macron and Prince Charles of Great Britain.

Politics intruded on that event, with Duda boycotting in protest after Putin claimed that Poland played a role in unleashing World War II. Doubt had wanted to have the opportunity to speak before or after Putin to defend his nation's record against these false accusations, but he was not given a space to speak in Jerusalem.

Duda said Monday that he felt that in Jerusalem, "Polish participation in the epic struggle against the Nazis was ignored."

"I want to emphasize that the Poles fought for the freedom of the entire world and many Polish citizens fell in the battle for freedom in the war against the Nazis," Duda said. "Our fallen ones are engraved in the annals of Polish history and we remember and honor them and hope others will do the same."

Among those attending Monday's celebrations in Auschwitz, which is located in southern Poland, a region under German occupation during the war, were the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Israeli president, Reuvlin Rivlin.

Rivlin recalled the strong connection that Israel shares with Poland, which welcomed the Jews for centuries. It became the home of the largest population of Jews in Europe, and later at the center of the destruction of that community by Germany.

"The glorious history of the Jews in Poland, whose prosperity has enjoyed the Jewish community throughout history, together with the difficult events that have taken place on this earth, connect the Jewish people and the State of Israel, inextricably, with Poland and the Polish people, "Rivlin said while standing next to Duda.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Holocaust survivor Renee Salt arrive to attend the opening ceremony of a plaque that reports on London's financial support to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation (Aleksandra Szmigiel / Reuters)

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, was guided by the camp by the director of the Piotr Cywinski museum and saw a plaque that includes the name of his city after he recently promised a contribution of 300,000 pounds ($ 391,000) for the preservation of the site .

The organizers of the event in Poland, the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Memorial Museum and the World Jewish Congress, have tried to keep the attention on the survivors.

"It's about survivors. It's not about politics," Lauder said Sunday when he went to the death camp with several of them.

Lauder warned that leaders must do more to combat anti-Semitism, including passing new laws to combat it.

On the eve of the commemorations, the survivors, many leaning on their children and grandchildren to receive support, walked through the place where they had been brought in cattle cars and suffered hunger and disease and were about to die.

They said they were there to remember, to share their stories with others and to make a gesture of defiance towards those who had sought their destruction.

For some, it is also the cemetery of their parents and grandparents, and they will be saying kaddish, the Jewish prayer for the dead.

"I have no graves to go to and I know that my parents were killed here and burned. This is how I pay tribute to them," said Yvonne Engelman, a 92-year-old Australian who was joined by three more generations now dispersed. Worldwide.

He recalled being brought from a ghetto in what was then Czechoslovakia in a cattle car, stripped of his clothes, shaved and put in a gas chamber. By some miracle, the gas chamber that day did not work, and later survived slave labor and a death march.

A 96-year-old survivor, Jeanette Spiegel, was 20 when she was taken to Auschwitz, where she spent nine months. Today he lives in New York and fears that anti-Semitic violence in the United States will increase.

"I think they bother the Jews because we are a very small minority and it is easy to bother us," he said, suppressing tears. "Young people must understand that nothing is certain, that some terrible things can happen and that they must be very careful. And, God forbid, what happened to the Jewish people should never be repeated."

In Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron paid his respects at the city's Shoah Memorial and warned of the rise in hate crimes in France, which increased 27 percent last year.

"That anti-Semitism returns is not a problem of the Jewish people: it is our whole problem, it is the problem of the nation," said Macron.