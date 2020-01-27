Artist of the week: future

%MINIFYHTML2e984cc3d417dc853d5028fe29e3daf911% %MINIFYHTML2e984cc3d417dc853d5028fe29e3daf912%

Instead of trying to be like Eminem or Kanye West, the rapper & # 39; Life Is Good & # 39; He did the opposite and now he has become a pioneer in the hip-hop industry.

Up News Info –

Future He is a fashion pioneer. When everyone wanted to rap like Eminem or Kanye westFuture decided to do the opposite and did something that nobody had touched. He stood out as unique and was so well received by music lovers that he even created a whole subgenre. Making almost everyone want to be like him, Future has become the godfather of the rap murmur.

His rap style is not the only one that stands out. His ability to produce success is also one of the reasons why people keep coming back to listen to his music. Take your new collaboration with Duck, "Life is good," as an example. The song received a good response from music critics, particularly due to the fact that the change to the rhythm of the song was well done.

Billboard praised how the different styles of rappers complement each other, while XXL described production and instrumentation as "dreamers." On the other hand, Complex said: "It is not the round trip between two titans what some wanted, but the formula of two tracks in one translates into an interesting approach to song structure that offers a new vision of the past collaboration between both."

%MINIFYHTML2e984cc3d417dc853d5028fe29e3daf913% %MINIFYHTML2e984cc3d417dc853d5028fe29e3daf914%

Fans also loved "Life is good." It could be proven by how well the song did on the music charts. He debuted at number 2 in Hot 100, Hot R & B / Hip-Hop Songs of Billboard, as well as Rolling Stone Top 100. In addition, he reached number 3 in Canada, the United Kingdom and Switzerland.

As opposed to what fans have been waiting for, "Life Is Good" serves as an independent single and is not the main single from their joint album. It is also not clear if Future has any plans to include the single in his next solo album, which will be a continuation of his album "The Wizrd", which debuted at number 1 on Billboard 200. He marked his sixth number 1 album.