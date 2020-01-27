Arslanbek Makhmudov could be in a collision course with Anthony Joshua | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTMLb2b751893838abaeacb3bd4fa84b4dc711% %MINIFYHTMLb2b751893838abaeacb3bd4fa84b4dc712%





Arslanbek Makhmudov has knocked out his 10 professional opponents

Arslanbek Makhmudov is gaining a fearsome reputation as Russia's last heavyweight contender and & # 39; The Lion & # 39; I could point to a future fight against Anthony Joshua.

The 30-year-old demonstrated his destructive power in the ranks of fans when he stopped the Romanian Mihai Nistor, who stopped Anthony Joshua in the 2011 European Championship, and also brutally defeated the Italian Guido Vianello.

After basing his professional career in Canada, Makhmudov, nicknamed & # 39; The Lion & # 39 ;, has knocked out his 10 opponents to continue his rapid rise to the world title contest.

Why did you choose to fight in Canada?

I moved my career to Canada, because my friend told me that it is a good area for boxing. I have a good team here, a good coach, a good promoter. Canadian fans are special. People like me.

Were you satisfied with Samuel Peter's knockout in December?

It was a great fight. Samuel Peter is a good fighter. Half a year ago, this boy fought with Hughie Fury in a closer fight.

Makhmudov beat Samuel Peter in the first round in December

Every fight I show my power, I show my best punch and what I can do.

What do you remember about your victory over Mihai Nistor?

It was four or five years ago. He won against Joshua in the fans, right? I won against him at the WSB, which is as a professional medium. I tried every fight (to land) the uppercut and at the last minute I can do this.

Mihai Nistor stopped Joshua in the fans, but Makhmudov stopped him.

Have you been impressed by Anthony Joshua?

Yes, I respect Joshua. A good boxer, a good person, I like it.

Would you consider a fight in Britain?

If I have a good deal and my promoter tells me, I am ready whenever it is for a great fight, for any opponent.

Could you face Joshua in the future?

If Joshua is still champion, if I have a good deal with him, no problem, I come. Arslanbek Makhmudov

Have you set a goal to win a world title?

I'm not sure, but I think it will be soon. I think one or two years, I will try to fight for a (world) title, maybe before, I think.