Ariana Grande's mother is "very proud,quot; of her after the 2020 Grammys

Amy Sussman / Getty Images
For Ariana Grande's mother, God is a woman … and her daughter.
On sunday night Grammys 2020 Awards, the superstar was ready for five awards, including the Best Pop Vocal Album Y Record of the year But while those coveted trophies went to Billie eilish, the singer "thank you, next,quot; is still a winner, especially in the eyes of Joan Grande. "I am very proud of my daughter for a million reasons … but to name a few, she came out and owned the red carpet," said the 51-year-old singer. Twitter. "TWICE, he gave a phenomenal performance, was the owner of sitting in his seat during the show showing true warmth, sincerity and respect … and he had a great time! Ariana won!"
In fact, the 26-year-old showed how deserving she was of those nominations during her epic performance of her "imagine,quot; and "7 rings,quot; hits. With Father Edward Butera in the audience, he even changed the letter of "thank you, next,quot; to notice his recent reconciliation, "I will thank my father, because he is really amazing." (The original words are: "One day I will walk down the hall / Holding hands with my mom, I will thank my dad / Because she grew up from the drama,quot;).
To finish the impressive set, he removed a metaphorical engagement ring and kissed the past (and Pete Davidson) Goodbye once and for all.
And although no prize was taken home, he is certainly happy that Billie has done it. After winning the album of the year for When we all fall asleep, where do we go?, the 18-year-old girl who made history paid tribute to her fellow artist. "Please sit down. Shhh!" He told the crowd he cheered. "Can I say that I think Ariana Grande deserves this? thanks next it helped me overcome some things and I think it deserves more than anything in the world. "
But Ari wasn't having any of that. When the cameras focused on her, she was seen shaking her head, saying "no, no, no,quot; and throwing kisses at Billie. Because she is simply a great sport.
Later, the superstar turned to Twitter to celebrate her incredible moment. "I had a great time tonight :)," he wrote to his nearly 70 million followers. "thanks for everything."
For a summary of the 2020 Grammy Awards, look ME! News Monday morning at 7 a.m. followed by Morning pop at 11 a.m.
%MINIFYHTMLca678fc3e08811ea93388189e686c4c315%