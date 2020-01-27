Ariana Grande's mother is "very proud,quot; of her after the 2020 Grammys

For Ariana Grande's mother, God is a woman … and her daughter.

On sunday night Grammys 2020 Awards, the superstar was ready for five awards, including the Best Pop Vocal Album Y Record of the year But while those coveted trophies went to Billie eilish, the singer "thank you, next,quot; is still a winner, especially in the eyes of Joan Grande. "I am very proud of my daughter for a million reasons … but to name a few, she came out and owned the red carpet," said the 51-year-old singer. Twitter. "TWICE, he gave a phenomenal performance, was the owner of sitting in his seat during the show showing true warmth, sincerity and respect … and he had a great time! Ariana won!"

In fact, the 26-year-old showed how deserving she was of those nominations during her epic performance of her "imagine,quot; and "7 rings,quot; hits. With Father Edward Butera in the audience, he even changed the letter of "thank you, next,quot; to notice his recent reconciliation, "I will thank my father, because he is really amazing." (The original words are: "One day I will walk down the hall / Holding hands with my mom, I will thank my dad / Because she grew up from the drama,quot;).