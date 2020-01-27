Ariana Grande reacts to Billie Eilish shouting at her in 2020 Grammys

The biggest music night played all the right notes!

On Sunday night, celebrities appeared and performed during the Grammys 2020 red carpet with dazzling and glamorous designs. But the fun did not stop there, because our favorite artists nailed it to the stage with unforgettable performances and touching acceptance speeches.

Such was the case when Billie eilish took the stage after winning the album of the year for When we all fall asleep, where do we go?. Not only did the "Bad Guy,quot; artist make history after obtaining seven nominations in the four main categories, but she became the youngest artist to win the Album of the Year.

Along with his victory, which was the sixth of the night, it was Ariana GrandeHer reaction to his acceptance speech made people talk.

"Oh, please, sit down," Billie began her speech with her brother. Finneas O & # 39; Connell standing by his side. "Can I say that I think Ariana deserves this? Thanks U Next… and I think he deserves it more than anything in the world. "