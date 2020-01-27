Ariana Grande reacts to Billie Eilish shouting at her in 2020 Grammys

The biggest music night played all the right notes!
On Sunday night, celebrities appeared and performed during the Grammys 2020 red carpet with dazzling and glamorous designs. But the fun did not stop there, because our favorite artists nailed it to the stage with unforgettable performances and touching acceptance speeches.
Such was the case when Billie eilish took the stage after winning the album of the year for When we all fall asleep, where do we go?. Not only did the "Bad Guy,quot; artist make history after obtaining seven nominations in the four main categories, but she became the youngest artist to win the Album of the Year.
Along with his victory, which was the sixth of the night, it was Ariana GrandeHer reaction to his acceptance speech made people talk.
"Oh, please, sit down," Billie began her speech with her brother. Finneas O & # 39; Connell standing by his side. "Can I say that I think Ariana deserves this? Thanks U Next… and I think he deserves it more than anything in the world. "
However, Ari had none of that and wanted the focus to remain on her friend. The pop star shook his head and said the words "no, no, no,quot;.
Grande also threw kisses in the air and moved her hands up and down to the 18-year-old girl after being praised.
"I love you so much," Billie continued to the "Bloodline,quot; singer, adding: "I'm not going to waste your time, I'm really not, I love you, thanks for this."
Intervening in the speech, Finneas shared his thoughts on the album he helped produce and co-write.
"Thanks to the Recording Academy, thanks again to our team, our family, to the people who have supported us from the beginning," he said. "For me, we didn't make an album to win a Grammy … we wrote an album about depression, suicidal thinking, climate change and being the bad guy, whatever that means."
He closed his statement with: "We stand here confused and grateful."
And despite not winning in that category, Grande was definitely living his best life. "I had a great time tonight," he wrote in Twitter with a short video of herself. "thanks for everything."
