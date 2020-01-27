Ari Fletcher was called & # 39; messy & # 39; for calling Megan Thee stallion & # 39; catfish & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML2cf98e6b9c0e7c8334cf9091fe01c4d111% %MINIFYHTML2cf98e6b9c0e7c8334cf9091fe01c4d112%

Although MoneyBagg's current girlfriend doesn't name names in her post, many suspect she is talking about the MC, since they both attend Roc Nation Brunch.

Ari Fletcher may or may not shade Megan Thee Stallion. When the social media star joined her boyfriend MoneyBagg Yo At the Roc Nation Brunch over the weekend, it was natural for them to bump into their ex and fellow guest Megan, and it seemed that Ari had something to say after seeing the master of ceremonies in real life.

When he turned to his Twitter account to tweet his brunch experience live, Ari caught people's attention when he wrote in one of his posts, "MF Catfish." G Herbo's ex-girlfriend (formerly known as Lil grass) He didn't mention the names in his tweet, but since both she and Megan were at the event, many suspected he was talking about Hot Girl Summer.

People started calling her "messy" because of that, and some warned her not to publish something like that again or that it would only be counterproductive. "Don't do it Ari, you've been doing well," someone advised. "Ari shhh, they won't let you go anywhere else," another repeated.

"He talked neatly about Megan cus in his own photos, he looked good, but in everyone else's photos / videos it was a different story," one person suspected, while another convinced person wrote: "He talked about all of you because I heard that she doesn't look anything like ig in person. "

Ari has not yet responded to people's speculations.

Putting aside his grim comment, Ari was apparently having fun at this year's Roc Nation Brunch in Los Angeles. Choosing to wear everything pink, he combined his blazer with matching pants and added a silver collar to enhance his appearance. She put on a bra without a bra and combed her hair in an elegant hairstyle. Meanwhile, Megan looked impressive in a completely orange outfit consisting of a short blouse, pants and a jacket around her shoulder.