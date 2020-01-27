Are Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt deciding their honeymoon destination?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt form a beautiful couple. Every time the couple is seen, their images become viral, whether in movie screenings, their vacations or even in movie settings. Speculation about their marriage has been a favorite topic of the media, as well as Internet users. There have been several reports that suggest the couple plans to settle down sometime this year. However, both Ranbir and Alia have remained silent on the subject.

According to a news portal, a source told them that the couple had begun looking for the perfect destination for their honeymoon. So far, they are looking at places like Gstaad in Switzerland, Bahamas and Finland.

Not only will Ranbir and Alia not only see each other on the big screen together in Brahamastra this year, but they will also take their link to another level by getting married in 2020.