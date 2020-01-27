Andy Lapthorne: How I realized the & # 39; dream of a lifetime & # 39; to reach the world No 1 | Tennis news





Andy Lapthorne hopes to win his third wheelchair Grand Slam title for men at the Australian Open

Grit, determination and passion for the sport, has had a great impact in the last 15 years of his career as a full-time player to date.

These are just some of the qualities that have helped Andy Lapthorne of Great Britain realize a "lifelong dream,quot; and claim world first place for the first time, just as he begins his wheelchair campaign for men's Open Australia 2020.

"Being playing a Grand Slam as the number 1 player in the world is something really special and something I hope to embrace," the current US Open champion told Sky Sports.

However, the celebrations will have to wait until you return home in the UK, since with only a few days until the wheelchair tennis raffle begins on the first Slam of the year, you know what you have to do to make sure of staying on top of the yard division rankings for as long as possible.

"I tried in the US Open once I put myself in a position where I am able to do good things in the big moments, so for me it is about staying focused earlier this week, overcoming those first two games and, hopefully, make an appointment on Saturday with Dylan (Alcott) at Rod Laver and take that opportunity if he arrives, "he said

Getting to this point has not been a simple trip for Lapthorne, who was close to topping the ranking before.

A little over two years ago, at the end of the year, the Masters of singles in Loughborough, was a short distance from the world ranking number 1.

Lapthorne won the US Open last year

Defeat in the final the American David Wagner, the player he will face in the Australian Open this year in his first round trip, saw the pause button pressed on his hopes of becoming temporarily the best player in the world in its division.

"That hurt a couple of years ago, like a very serious pain," Lapthorne explained. "But moving on as I did after that and finally having been number 1 in the world marked on the list, is something I am very, very proud of."

Since then, he began working with a new team, which includes his friend and former player Kevin Simpson, whose calls from & # 39; Pommes Frites & # 39; to encourage it you can hear it on the court every time Lapthorne plays.

British No. 1 is also firmly focusing on a new approach to the events of the tour as 2020 begins and the Tokyo Paralympic Games approach.

"I'm really trying to make sure I'm reaching a peak for big events now, these are the places where I need to come and act because if I don't, then I'll be in trouble."

"My way of touring events is not as good as it used to be and I find it very, very difficult to stay motivated for some of the tours, so I just need to be prepared when the big ones happen.

"Me and the team hope to achieve something special and great this week."