Home Entertainment Andy Cohen reacts to the exit & # 39; RHOC & #...

Andy Cohen reacts to the exit & # 39; RHOC & # 39; from Vicki Gunvalson

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

Vicki Gunvalson officially left the Real Housewives of Orange County building, and the program's executive producer, Andy Cohen, got on his social networks to pay tribute to the OC OG.

"I remember the first meeting I had with Vicki Gunvalson. Every now and then our eyes met while I interrogated the other women, and she winked at me with optimism and effervescence while her two dimples glowed," wrote The Watch's presenter. What Happens Live. A picture of him hugging Vicki.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©