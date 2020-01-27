Andy Cohen reacts to the exit & # 39; RHOC & # 39; from Vicki Gunvalson

Vicki Gunvalson officially left the Real Housewives of Orange County building, and the program's executive producer, Andy Cohen, got on his social networks to pay tribute to the OC OG.

"I remember the first meeting I had with Vicki Gunvalson. Every now and then our eyes met while I interrogated the other women, and she winked at me with optimism and effervescence while her two dimples glowed," wrote The Watch's presenter. What Happens Live. A picture of him hugging Vicki.

"She winked at me year after year, and always made my heart smile. Vicki is an original, who remained authentic from her Van-freakout family until her last meeting. It's very difficult to remain who you are after being in the TV for so long, but Vicki is one of a kind. Thanks for everything, @vickigunvalson, what a ride. And it's not over. (This photo is actually from Season 3 Meeting, and I always liked it a lot …) ❤️ 🍊 #RHOC "

Vicki announced his departure from the program days ago and his announcement was quickly followed by Tamra Judge.

Vicki had promised not to return to the program unless she was readmitted as a housewife. He was not offered an orange for next season and instead decided to walk.