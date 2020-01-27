Amy Boulden wins the final stage of the European Tour Tour women's qualifying school | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML4d988140b4085777f4776aedeca7f68611% %MINIFYHTML4d988140b4085777f4776aedeca7f68612%





Amy Boulden topped the ranking at the Ladies European Tour Classification School

Amy Boulden secured all gaming privileges on the Ladies European Tour for 2020 with a three-shot victory in the final stage of the Classification School in La Manga.

The 26-year-old posted a 68 under five at the South Field to finish the 90-hole event at 10 under, moving her away from the closest challengers Magdalena Simmermacher and Alison Muirhead.

Only the top five players obtained LET membership in category 5c, which guarantees entry to all regular events, with Kim Metraux from Switzerland and Alice Hewson from England claiming the other two places.

"I am relieved," Boulden said. "It's always a difficult week to go back to Q-School. I decided to play a little on the Symetra Tour last year and I couldn't keep my LET card from the six events I played in, so I always planned to go back.

Boulden was the Ladies European Tour Rookie of the Year in 2014

"I love playing in Europe, but you feel a little extra pressure once you have your card and then you lose it. It's a great relief to have it."

Simmermacher registered a 68 in the final round to finish with seven less and Muirhead, who started the last day tied for the lead, loaded 71 of two below to finish his first professional event in third place.

Fifteen other players obtained Category 8 membership, including England's Charlotte Thomas and South African Monique Smith, who made the second extra hole of a four-way play-off to claim last place.

Sagstrom snatches the victory of the LPGA Tour

Madelene Sagstrom claimed her first LPGA Tour title with a close victory at the Gainbridge LPGA in Boca Rio in Florida.

Sagstrom claimed a unique victory in Florida

The Swede mixed four birdies with two bogeys to get two less than 70 and claim a one-shot victory over Nasa Hataoka, who kept a part of the lead until a bogey in the final hole.

Danielle Kang finished two strokes out of the rhythm in third place after a ghost-free 69, with Celine Boutier two others out of the rhythm in fourth place.

"I've never been in a situation like this before, so obviously everything was new to me," Sagstrom said. "I didn't know how I was going to handle it or if I was going to follow my path or not, so my goal today was to go out and be patient and do what I've done the other days."

Sagstrom recovered from the bogeying of two of his five holes to publish three birdies in a four-hole stretch from the eighth, before adding another four-foot in the 17 to reach 17 below.

Sagstrom started the final round with a two-stroke lead

Hataoka missed a three-foot putt in the final to extend the competition, while Kang was unable to pressure the leader after closing his round with eight consecutive pairs.

Charley Hull recovered from a double bogey in the tenth par 5 to close a final round 68 and finish in a draw 11, with his teammates from the Solheim Cup Georgia Hall and Carlota Ciganda in 15th place.