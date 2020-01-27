Amitabh Bachchan praises her 47-year-old makeup artist

Amitabh Bachchan has given Bollywood some brilliant performances over the years. It is a living legend loved by all. The superstar has a humble and realistic side, which we can glimpse from time to time. He is known to be extremely supportive and affectionate with his team.

The mega star went to the microblogging site last night to praise its 47-year-old makeup artist, Deepak Sawant, while attending the 40-year celebration of Deepak's salon. When sharing photos of the occasion that praised him, Amitabh wrote: "DEEPAK my Make Up Man for 47 years … through the profits made by Marathi, Bhojpuri films … started a small room for the wife … today 40 years of the Salon, more than 40 employees, in a 3-story building … BUT NEVER LOSE A SINGLE DAY INFORMING for my recovery work. " By the way, Deepak started as a makeup artist for Big B with the movie Raaste Ka Pathar in 1972. He has made Bhojpuri films: Ganga, Gangotri and Ganga Devi.

Look at the photos of the celebration here.