Almost half of the NFL team on Twitter, Instagram accounts aimed at hacking tricks

At least 15 Twitter accounts of the NFL team and the official league account, @NFL, were targeted by hackers on Monday afternoon.

Some of the accounts were simply hacked by deleting the profile picture, the Twitter header, the Twitter name and, in some cases, the Twitter biography. Others included identical tweets that said piracy was done by a company called OurMine.

For example, this is what was tweeted from the official Packers account.

This same message, or something similar, was also tweeted from the official NFL account, the Chiefs and Bears, among others.

In some cases, the tweet was deleted immediately or shortly thereafter. But the Packers' tweet remained for quite some time.

The company tagged in the tweets, OurMine, posted constant updates in its Twitter feed about the accounts it was getting into. The company claimed responsibility for taking over the social media accounts of the Cowboys, Bills, Texans, Vikings, Chiefs, Packers and Bears.

But when it goes to several team accounts on Twitter, it also seems that the company was able to access other accounts. The Cardinals, Giants, Colts, Eagles, 49ers, Browns, Bucs and Broncos did not have a profile picture on Monday afternoon, suggesting that their accounts may also have been compressed.

The teams that seemed to avoid piracy were the Raiders, Falcons, Jets, Titans, Steelers, Dolphins, Ravens, Seahawks, Rams, Bengals, Vikings, Patriots, Saints, Redskins, Lions, Panthers and Jaguars.

Then, in total, 15 teams were hacked and 17 were not (as far as we can tell).

It seems that someone hacked the official Twitter accounts of more than half a dozen NFL teams. A Twitter spokeswoman confirmed that the accounts have been hacked and says the company froze them immediately after finding out and is investigating. This is what they published in @packers pic.twitter.com/8Qrha93nXU – Kurt Wagner (@ KurtWagner8) January 27, 2020

The message associated with the hack seems to be friendly in nature, as it says: "We are here to show people that everything is pirable. To improve the security of your accounts, contact us." It's unclear why they attacked the NFL teams, but with the Super Bowl just around the corner, it's good publicity.

Although that message was sent, the hacker group had a little fun with some computers. Initially, they tweeted from the Bears account that the team was under new ownership before sending a follow-up tweet saying "just kidding."