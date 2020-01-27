Alicia Keys admits that organizing the Emotional Grammy Awards was a "really hard night,quot;

Alicia Keys faced a monumental task on Sunday night. The singer had to organize an emotional Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples Center just hours after Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, lost their lives along with seven other people. in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

After the show, Keys said Tonight entertainment that organizing the awards ceremony was extremely difficult.

"We love you Kobe." @Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men sing in homage to Kobe Bryant and his family at the opening of the #Grammys https://t.co/kk0nIau0ee pic.twitter.com/v3KpXSkvyW – The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 27, 2020

"This was a really difficult night, and that's why I think it was a roller coaster," Keys said. "It was painful, it is painful right now. We lost a dear and dear hero to all of us. A person who is like a true example of brilliance and excellence."

The Grammy winner added that it was not easy to move on with all that weight, but he believes that the energy Bryant always brought and his fighting spirit is what made everyone spend the night.

After Lizzo started the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards shouting "Tonight is for Kobe,quot; before singing a mix of Because I love you Y Truth hurts, Keys took the stage and paid an emotional tribute to the NBA legend.

She told the crowd that although everyone was together to celebrate the biggest night of music, everyone was feeling a "crazy sadness,quot; because the entire world lost a hero earlier that day.

"We are literally standing here with a broken heart in the house that Kobe Bryant built."#Alicia Keys honored #Kobe Bryant last night to start the #Grammys 😔💛💜pic.twitter.com/Cnyq5185Mg – Power 106 (@ Power106LA) January 27, 2020

"And we are literally standing here with a broken heart in the house that Kobe Bryant built," Keys said. “Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna, and all who have been tragically lost today, are in our spirit. They are in our hearts and our prayers. They are in this building. "

Keys then began an emotional performance of A Capella with Boyz II Men of It's so hard to say goodbye to yesterday. After the song, he told the audience that it was important for everyone to come together during such a difficult time because music is "the most healing thing in the world."

Alicia Keys said they were going to do what they had to do, and that they would come together as they do in both happy and challenging times. She told the crowd that they sang together, laughed together, danced together and cried together.

Ad

The singer concluded the opening of the Grammy saying that the most healing thing in the world is music.



Post views:

0 0