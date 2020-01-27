Alaya F remembers his first day on Jawaani Jaaneman's sets

Bollywood's new son on the block, Alaya Furniturewala, will soon make his debut with Jawaani Jaaneman, who also stars Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The advance of the film was released a few weeks ago and has already excited people to see the young star on the screen.

In an interview with a leading newspaper, Alaya talked about his experience shooting with stars like Saif and Tabu. She said: "" On my first day of filming, we made a 7-page scene as a single 6-minute shot without cuts! You will also see it in the movie! Nitin sir had said & # 39; no pressure! Just try and do it, even if we get the first two minutes at once, I'll be happy! It was quite heavy and had a complicated block and many technical instructions on how to catch the light correctly, without covering Saif Sir, making sure that we were constantly in the box. To everyone's surprise, we managed to do the full 6 minutes without a single. Make the first attempt! After that, I felt I could do anything! It's as if they had thrown me to the bottom hoping I could swim, and fortunately I could do it! "

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman will launch on January 31, 2020.