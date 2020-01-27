Akshay Kumar changes the release date of Bachchan Pandey at the request of Aamir Khan

A great clash that took place in 2020 was between Laal Singh Chaddha of Aamir Khan and Bachchan Pandey of Akshay Kumar. But, it seems that the clash has now been avoided since Akshay has delayed the release date of his film at the request of Aamir. With both films initially scheduled for a Christmas release, the actors have now reached a mutual agreement to have separate releases in mutual interest.

Aamir Khan went to his social networks today and confirmed the same along with thanking Akshay Kumar. In his tweet, Aamir revealed that he asked Akshay and producer Sajid Nadiadwala to change the release date of his film. The two graciously agreed. Aamir Khan tweeted: “Sometimes, all it takes is a conversation. Thanks to my friends @akshaykumar and Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their Bachchan Pandey movie at my request. I wish you the best for your movie. I'm looking forward to it. Love. A ".

– Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) January 27, 2020

We appreciate the wise and magnanimous gesture of Akshay Kumar. We want both movies to work beautifully at the box office.