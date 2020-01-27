Akshay Kumar announces the new release date of Bell Bottom

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest stars in the industry. Since the actor usually has three or four premieres in a year, it is not a surprise. Currently, the actor had to deal with some changes in the release dates of his upcoming films. Earlier today, Aamir Khan revealed that Akshay had agreed to advance the date of his Bachchan Pandey movie since Christmas 2020, in his request to avoid a confrontation with Laal Singh Chaddha.



After switching to Bachchan Pandey as of January 22, 2021, Akshay has now changed the release date of Bell Bottoms to April 2, 2021. Just an hour after the announcement of Bachchan Pandey, Akshay tweeted: "I know there are enough memes out there on me colliding with myself one day, but January 22, 2021 is not that day. Bell Bottoms will now launch on April 2, 2021. " By the way, the launch of Bell Bottom was initially scheduled on January 22, 2021. By shuffling the date, Akshay avoided a clash between his two films, Bachchan Pandey and Bell Bottom. Wise move, we must say.

I know there are enough memes out there about my confrontation with myself one day, but January 22, 2021 is not that day #Doorbell It will now be released on April 2, 2021!@ranjit_tiwari @vashubhagnani @honeybhagnani @monishaadvani @nikkhiladvani @EmmayEntertain @poojafilms – Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 27, 2020

Akshay Kumar will be seen soon in Sooryavanshi. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film also brings back the very dear couple of Akshay and Katrina Kaif.