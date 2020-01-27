Afghan passenger plane accidents, officials say

KABUL, Afghanistan – A passenger plane crashed in a Taliban-controlled area on the outskirts of Kabul on Monday, authorities said. The details about how many were on board, or if someone survived, were not clear.

The plane, which local media reportedly traveled between the southern province of Kandahar and the capital, Kabul, crashed in the Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, said Adam Khan Sirat, a spokesman for the Ghazni police.

"So far we don't know about the victims," ​​Sirat said.

Amanullah Kamrani, a member of the Ghazni provincial council, said the area of ​​the accident was under Taliban control and that Afghan security forces had no access to the area.

The plane, according to local officials in Ghazni, was operated by Ariana Afghan Airlines, the national airline. Alem Shah Ibrahimi, president of Ariana, did not confirm the news. He said the "company operations team is reviewing the situation."