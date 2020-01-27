Afghan airline denies plane crash in Ghazni province | News

%MINIFYHTMLbb3352baa72d1ae044f9ed82f9a014a811% %MINIFYHTMLbb3352baa72d1ae044f9ed82f9a014a812%

State-owned Ariana Airlines of Afghanistan has denied reports by Afghan officials that one of its planes had crashed in the eastern province of Ghazni.

"There was a plane crash but it doesn't belong to Ariana because the two flights managed by Ariana today from Herat to Kabul and Herat to Delhi are safe," the airline said. Acting CEO Mirwais Mirzakwal Mirzakwal told the news agency Reuters.

Earlier, three senior Afghan government officials said one of the state airline's planes had crashed in the Sado Khel area of ​​the Deh Yak district of Ghazni province around 1:10 pm (08.40 GMT) local time on monday.

Official sources from the province said the plane was heading to Ghazni from Herat when it crashed.

The plane crashed into a territory under Taliban control, Tolo news reported, adding that Afghan special forces will be sent to the scene of the accident.

However, Ariana Airlines issued a statement on its website saying that all its planes were operational and safe.

The conflicting accounts could not be reconciled immediately, and the number of people on board and their destination were not immediately known, nor was the cause of the accident.

The mountainous province of Ghazni is located in the foothills of the Hindu Kush mountains and it is very cold in winter.

The last major commercial plane crash in Afghanistan occurred in 2005 when a Kam Air flight from western Herat to the capital, Kabul, crashed into the mountains while trying to land in snowy weather.

The 19-year war, however, has witnessed several fatal accidents of military aircraft.

One of the most spectacular occurred in 2013 when an American cargo plane Boeing 747 crashed shortly after takeoff from Bagram air base north of Kabul en route to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. The seven crew members were killed.