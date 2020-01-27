50 Cent says he is no longer arguing with anyone

%MINIFYHTML3ddddc932a7bc2bed7eb986f0895bd6b11% %MINIFYHTML3ddddc932a7bc2bed7eb986f0895bd6b12%

Roommates, we now know if there ever was a little king, 50 Cent is THAT KIND! It seems that when it comes to trolling, there really is no time for 50 Cent not to receive that last blow. Since it is a new year, it seems that 50 has changed his mind and took Instagram to promise that he is no longer fighting with people looking for smoke with the rapper. See his post below:

The news comes at a sad moment after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, through a fatal helicopter accident that killed his daughter, Gianna, as well as 7 other passengers, including two families and a pilot. The whole world was surprised by the news and is still mourning the death of one of the most prolific athletes in the sport. Although the news came to light yesterday, celebrities have turned to social networks to send their condolences and share personal memories of Kobe. The death hit a rope with 50, so much so that he quickly voted less than 24 hours after Kobe's death. Saying: “I feel that I have to achieve what I want in life now after this. I have to concentrate, I am no longer arguing with anyone, I will treat it differently if there is a problem. "

This also occurs after he gave an "apology,quot; to Taraji P. Henson, after she explained to him in the podium "Expeditiously,quot; by T.I. See your exchange below:

%MINIFYHTML3ddddc932a7bc2bed7eb986f0895bd6b13% %MINIFYHTML3ddddc932a7bc2bed7eb986f0895bd6b14%

Do you think he will stick to his vote?