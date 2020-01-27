Home Entertainment 50 Cent responds to Taraji P. Henson: "Sorry, nobody is watching your...

50 Cent responds to Taraji P. Henson: "Sorry, nobody is watching your show anymore!"

50 Cent has finally responded to Tarai P. Henson's claims that he tried to bring down the Empire, issuing an apology, which also reeked of shadow.

"I saw Taraji in the IT podcast, this is my sincere apology. I didn't want to hurt your feelings in any way. I love your work and I think you're amazing. I'm sorry, nobody is watching your show anymore. I realize I have that work on the fact that I have less empathy than others, "he posted on Twitter.

