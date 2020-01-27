50 Cent responds to Taraji P. Henson: "Sorry, nobody is watching your show anymore!"

50 Cent has finally responded to Tarai P. Henson's claims that he tried to bring down the Empire, issuing an apology, which also reeked of shadow.

"I saw Taraji in the IT podcast, this is my sincere apology. I didn't want to hurt your feelings in any way. I love your work and I think you're amazing. I'm sorry, nobody is watching your show anymore. I realize I have that work on the fact that I have less empathy than others, "he posted on Twitter.

He continued: "I met with the top executives of Fox and sold them (The Notorious Cop) is the program that is replacing yours😟, but I really want to work with you. I mean you are amazing, we would work well together😠 but if you don't like it the idea I understand. "If you don't roll with me, they'll turn you around."

So, an apology, some shadow and even a veiled threat, all in one …

Taraji visited the T.I. podcast, where he said the following:

“And then again 50, do you know what the fuck I had to do to get here? Why tear down another black person? For the competition? There are a million other shows that you can compete with. And doing that publicly is embarrassing. "