& # 39; The Battle of Alberta & # 39; comes back on: everything you need to know about the fief Matthew Tkachuk-Zack Kassian

The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames don't love each other, they never have, they probably never will, but especially not this season.

The two NHL clubs in Alberta have been in a close battle for the Pacific Division title throughout the season, turning every "Battle of Alberta,quot; into a high-quality contest, but an incident between Oilers forward Zack Kassian and Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk on January 11 brought tensions to the peak of the season and drew the attention of the rest of the league in the process.

Kassian was suspended two games for instigating an altercation with Tkachuk after Calgary's main instigator imposed multiple aggressive body controls during the January 11 game, which the Flames won 4-3.

NHL DRAFT 2020: SN Simulated Project 1.0 | Top 125 large board

By the way, the first game for which Kassian is eligible is the next time Oilers and Flames play: on January 29 at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Given that Kassian has implied several times that he may personally seek reprisals against Tkachuk if given the opportunity, all eyes are on the next confrontation and the growing enmity between the two teams.

Here is everything you need to know about the whole situation from the moment Tkachuk launched that body check to Kassian earlier this month:

The original incident

This all began during the Flames' 4-3 victory over the Oilers on January 11, in which Tkachuk enraged Kassian after throwing two controversial punches over the Oilers throughout the game. Kassian saw those blows as predators and dropped the gloves for a fight after Tkachuk ran through the ice to hit him behind the net for the second time, but Tkachuk was not interested in a fight.

Kassian finally served a double minor penalty for mistreating Tkachuk and a 10-minute misconduct for his beating. Tkachuk, who made no attempt to involve Kassian in a fight, got off without any penalty. Las llamas took advantage of that power play opportunity to take the lead, contributing to his victory.

Kassian and Tkachuk's comments after the game

"We lost the game, it stinks, but in general it is just a young punk who has to solve that aspect," Kassian said after that game (through Athletic). "He's a pretty good player, but he's a p—. He's the definition of that. He wouldn't fight me two years ago, he said I was in fourth place. Now I have 13 goals. What is the excuse now?"

"If you're going to throw punches like that, you have to respond to the bell from time to time," he added. "I am not the first to say that."

"If (Kassian) doesn't want to be hit, stay away from the tracks," Tkachuk told reporters. "(I) I caught him three times there, so you think he would learn after the first one, but if he wants to react like this, we'll take the PP, we'll take the winner of the game and we'll move on to the first place."

Kassian implied that he could seek reprisals in the future, knowing very well that the teams would play again soon.

"It will be one of those games where I know he won't fight," he said. "But maybe it's my turn to deliver something, follow it a bit and wait until it is in a bad situation." Simple."

On Pat Steinberg's radio show after that January 11 game, Flames defender Rasmus Andersson called Kassian's decision to fight Tkachuk one of the "biggest cowardly movements,quot; he has ever seen and said the Oilers have some "suitors,quot; on your list.

Kassian is suspended; Tkachuk's blows were declared clean

On January 13, the League's Player Security Department announced that Kassian was suspended two games for his alteration with Tkachuk. Kassian, in the eyes of the league, violated Rule 46.2 of the NHL rule book as an aggressor for his role in the incident. The rule states that "the aggressor in an altercation will be the player who continues to throw punches in an attempt to inflict punishment on his opponent who is in a defenseless position or who is an involuntary combatant."

The league said Kassian never gave Tkachuk the opportunity to square or drop his gloves for a proper fight. While former NHLers Scottie Upshall and Teemu Selanne spoke against the successes of Tkachuk on Twitter, the league confirmed to ESPN that it saw the two strokes in question as "full body legal checks delivered to a player carrying the disc."

"While we recognize the frustration (of Kassian), the players are not exempt from seriously violating the rules of the league in retaliation or retaliation for the blows thrown at them, legal or otherwise," advised the player security department of the league in a video that explains the rationale for his suspension.

Comments after Kassian's suspension

Kassian again hinted that he could seek reprisals in Tkachuk later after his suspension was announced.

"I'm not crying about the blows, it's hockey. It's a hockey game. It's tough," Kassian told reporters. "You play with fire, you will eventually get burned. He messed with the wrong guy and I don't think he realizes we're in the same division and (I) have a great memory."

In particular, Kassian seemed upset because Tkachuk would not only fight him to solve the incident, saying "if you're going to play big boy hockey, you have to respond to the bell from time to time."

What did other Edmonton Oilers say about the incident?

Two days after the initial meeting, the Oilers end Leon Draisaitl was asked about potentially playing with Tkachuk in the All-Star Game as part of the Pacific division team. Draisaitl He told reporters: "I would probably get rid of the ice."

James Neal, who played for the Flames last season, described Tkachuk's comments about Kassian as "staying away from the tracks," stupid. He said that Tkachuk should not take advantage of those heavy blows if he does not plan to respond to a challenge to fight and that the whole sequence shows that Tkachuk has a lack of respect for his teammates on the ice.

"He addresses him, points to his head, pursues him in a battle he is not in and takes him out," Neal told TSN. "You don't see anyone else in the league doing that because they know they would have to fight (Kassian)."

The GM of the flames Brad Treliving defends Tkachuk

Flames general manager Brad Treliving told reporters on January 16 that his organization has no qualms about how Tkachuk behaves on or off the ice and that they want him to continue playing the same way.

"What has bothered me a lot (that), I'm not a big fan of the media conversation and everything else, some of the comments made to Matthew," Treliving told Sportsnet. "Number one, we have his back. I think there are 30 other teams besides ours that would take him on his team in a second in New York. And I think part of the crap would be the best way to say it, write it, tweet it or speak it, I think it's just that. "

NHL trying to calm the waters before the next showdown

Also on January 16, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reported that the head of the NHL Player Safety Department, George Parros, and the league's hockey operations director, Colin Campbell, made separate phone calls with the general managers of both teams this week expressing the need for both sides to calm down before the next game.

In addition, Parros will reportedly attend the January 29 game between Edmonton and Calgary to ensure colder heads prevail in the midst of the word war between the two teams.

What was said about the incident during the All-Star Weekend?

Draisaitl's comments about leaving the playing surface if he finds himself playing a turn with Tkachuk during the All-Star Game allowed questions about the persistent bad blood that moves to what is normally a happy weekend of events.

During All-Star media day on January 23, Tkachuk minimized any interest in discussing a dispute between him and the Oilers stars present at the All-Star Weekend and said he hoped to play with Draisaitl and Connor McDavid.

"Those guys in particular are some of the best in the NHL, so sharing a room with them and being on the ice with them is going to be amazing," he told reporters.

Draisaitl also minimized a personal fight with Tkachuk, saying his comments may have been taken out of context.

MORE: The controversial controversy of the All-Star Matthew Tkachuk doesn't surprise Blues that he saw it grow

Former St. Louis Blues players praised both Matthew and his brother Brady Tkachuk at the All-Star Weekend while sharing stories about the children of former NHLer Keith Tkachuk as children; His father played nine seasons with the Blues.

"When you see them both, you see many Keith in them, where they go, they put themselves in front of the net, their passion for the game, how hard they play and the physical nature they play with," said Hall of The famous Chris Pronger said. "They certainly play as their father did."

The current Blues forward, David Perron, said the two young men from Tkachuk used to scream at their father.

Arizona Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet, who trained the Pacific division team over the weekend, He said "he would stay out,quot; when it comes to Draisaitl's apparent threat of leaving the playing surface if he and Tkachuk are at the same time.

"I mean, I can't see him doing that, but hey, if they do, they do it," Tocchet told the sportsnet Hockey Central radio show. "There is a lot of hate in Alberta, I understand. In fact, I love it. I think (rivalry) is good for hockey. I love it."

Tkachuk ended up providing Draisaitl with ingenious assistance for a goal during the 3-on-3 All-Star tournament; Forward Oilers did not seem to care about his rival's help.