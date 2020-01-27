& # 39; It doesn't affect us & # 39 ;: Iraq's Tahrir Square in Sadr is receiving support | Iraq News

%MINIFYHTML42a3278e0f1c2f750fb9ba1309172cf411% %MINIFYHTML42a3278e0f1c2f750fb9ba1309172cf412%

Baghdad, Iraq – Anti-government protesters in Iraq have given a challenging tone in their main camp in the capital, Baghdad, while clashes with security forces continue for the third day.

The central square of Tahrir was a busy activity on Monday. The protesters took advantage of the warm sun to ventilate blankets and mattresses soaked in rainy days.

Plus:

Street vendors selling battery packs, mobile chargers and various ornaments filled the square, where several nationalist songs resounded on the speakers.

%MINIFYHTML42a3278e0f1c2f750fb9ba1309172cf413% %MINIFYHTML42a3278e0f1c2f750fb9ba1309172cf414%

A few hundred meters away, in Khilani Square, one of the frontline battle points of the protest movement, security forces launched tear gas and live bullets at protesters in an attempt to force them to return to Tahrir.

On Saturday, riot police briefly managed to push back those protesters by shooting them and setting fire to stores.

In the southern cities of Nasiriyah, Basra and Diwaniyeh, clashes broke out when security forces attempted to invade the main protest squares and barricades installed by protesters.

A mural in favor of the revolution on a wall inside a Turkish restaurant says: "By order of the people, now is the time,quot; (Linah Alsaafin / Al Jazeera)

At least two protesters were killed on Monday night in Nasiriya after unknown armed men in trucks shot at them.

The repressions on Saturday came shortly after the influential Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr, who also heads the largest bloc in Parliament, announced that he was withdrawing his support for the protests.

Sadr's decision came a day after tens of thousands of his supporters crammed the Jadriya neighborhood of Baghdad on Friday, calling for the withdrawal of US and Iranian forces from Iraqi soil.

Sadr made a & # 39; wrong decision & # 39;

Sadr, whose Sairoon bloc opposes foreign interference, initially joined the anti-government protests a few weeks after they took off last October, as Iraqis of different backgrounds and ages came together to request a full review of what they considered a Corrupt ruling elite. .

The support of the Shiite leader reinforced the movement with numbers, supplies and protection of the powerful pro-Iranian armed groups.

But Sadr's withdrawal has led his supporters to pack up their tents and leave, which anti-government protesters led to recent security forces attacks on their seats.

"Sadr's decision was wrong in my opinion and it hurt us because it opened the doors for those who are against us and the Sadristas to attack us," said Umm Aqeel, a protester who has been a permanent member of Tahrir Square since October 25.

"We recognize the sacrifices the Sadr block has made and the support they have given us, but they should be here with us next to the oppressed," he added.

Umm Aqeel stands under the metal structure of his new tent after the security forces set fire to the first (Linah Alsaafin / Al Jazeera)

Umm Aqeel, who leaves his house every morning and spends all day and most of the evening hours in Tahrir, says he supports protesters in everything he can, "giving them food, blankets, mattresses and medicines." .

"On Saturday, our tents were burned. So we decided to install tents made of metal," he said. "In Nasiriyah, they are replacing tents with brick structures."

"I respect Sayyid Muqtada, but unfortunately there are infiltrators within the parties that try to create a rift between us and the Sadristas, who we cannot deny have influenced the protest movement," he added.

& # 39; Under the umbrella of independent Iraq & # 39;

According to Ali al-Abadi, a surgeon who has been going to Tahrir Square since October 1, at least 430 people have been injured since the last climb began on Saturday.

"When we started protesting, it was under the umbrella of an independent Iraq, not a specific political party or group," he told Al Jazeera. "Therefore, any block that decides to leave the protest site does not affect us. We are able to protect ourselves, as the last days have shown."

Al-Abadi said that the Sadristas who leave the protest sites have not affected the mood of anti-government protesters. He insisted that he had no ill will towards them, whom he described as "brothers,quot; of the movement.

"We both ask for the end of corruption, but we have different paths to achieve it," he said.

"Personally, I have no problems with them and if they return to sitting, we will receive them with open arms."

Ali al-Abadi said at least 430 protesters have been injured since Saturday (Linah Alsaafin / Al Jazeera)

But other protesters were not so forgiving, casting doubt on the intentions of Sadr's supporters.

Abu Siwar, a 22-year-old protester who has been camping inside a Turkish restaurant overlooking the square, told Al Jazeera that Sadristas supporters had done the protest movement a favor by returning to its nonpartisan nature.

"When we took to the streets to protest in October, we did it for our own convictions and the need for a new political system and a better future for us," he said.

"We do not go out in response to a call from any political party, minister or religious figure. As activists, as a society, we protest together and our ideas evolved from there. We are a popular movement led by young people."

Abu Siwar saw the participation of the Sadristas in the protests as one based on following the orders of their leaders instead of the condemnation.

"His withdrawal has achieved the opposite effect of breaking the movement," he said. "We had more protesters joining. The day Sadr declared his decision, the entire area, from Tahrir Square to Tayaran Square, was full of people, waving only the Iraqi flag."

US embassy attack UU.

Meanwhile, on Monday night, at least five Katyusha rockets attacked the US embassy within the fortified Green Zone of Baghdad, the US military said in a statement.

It was the third attack on the embassy this month since the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the Iraqi chief of Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces or PMF) on January 3.

There was no claim of responsibility for any of the attacks. But the United States accused Iran-backed militias of attacking their interests by attacking military bases that house Americans and diplomatic missions.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi condemned the attack in a statement, affirming Iraq's commitment to protect diplomatic missions in the country.

But according to political analyst Hashem al-Hashemi, the United States is losing patience with Abdul Mahdi's failure to curb the influence of pro-Iranian armed groups.

"It is certain that the United States will not renew its confidence in Abdul Mahdi and will trust him to form a new government," al-Hashemi told Al Jazeera. "The United States wants me to restrict the PMF, but that is complicated by the fact that they are its last allies."