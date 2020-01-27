& # 39; Giant in sport & # 39 ;: the world reacts to the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant | News

%MINIFYHTML1b9f082f8612506752790b639ca7664b11% %MINIFYHTML1b9f082f8612506752790b639ca7664b12%

A five-time NBA champion, a double Olympic gold medalist, a multi-language speaker, an Oscar winner and one of the few athletes known internationally by their names.

Kobe Bryant, one of the all-time greats of basketball whose sporting appeal transcended the United States, was among the nine people who died Sunday in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles, home of the only team he played for : Los Angeles Lakers.

The news of the death of the 41-year-old man caused shock throughout the world of sports and beyond, with tributes from sports, political and fanatical figures from around the world.

"He is a giant in the world of sports," Robert Littal, editor of Black Sports Online, told Al Jazeera. "It goes far beyond the NBA, far beyond basketball," he said.

"It's hard to find someone who doesn't know Kobe. He was bigger than life."

The cause of the accident, which also killed Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was not immediately clear.

Global shock

The former NBA star was born in Philadelphia, in the US state of Pennsylvania, but spent much of his childhood in Italy, where his father Joe Bryant, also a professional basketball player, played for eight years.

"Always one of us," Pallacanestro Reggiana, the basketball team of the Italian city of Reggio Emilia, wrote on Twitter, with images of a young Bryant in uniform.

I always say no ❤️ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MaPrV7Jjpf – Pall Reggiana (@PallacReggiana) January 26, 2020

Upon returning to the US In the US, Bryant jumped directly from high school to an illustrious 20-year career with the Lakers.

His exploits on the court included winning the NBA championship five times, as well as winning 18 star selections, a prize for the most valuable player of the regular season in 2008 and two final NBA MVP awards.

He also won two Olympic gold medals for the USA. UU. (2008 and 2012) before retiring in 2016, in a legendary farewell match in which he scored 60 points against the Utah Jazz.

Death of Kobe Bryant: bad weather considered in accident investigations

"He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with legendary achievements," said Commissioner Adam Silver.

His tenure at Los Lakers was marred by the scandal when in 2003, Bryant was accused of raping a 19-year-old employee at a Colorado resort. Bryant said the two had consensual sex and that prosecutors later dropped the charge for sexual assault at the accuser's request. Later, the woman filed a civil lawsuit against Bryant that was settled out of court.

After retiring, Bryant remained very popular among basketball fans around the world and delved into other projects, including opening a production company.

In 2018, he won an Oscar for his contributions to Dear Basketball, an animated short about his relationship with the game.

Kobe was a legend on the court and was just beginning in what would have been such a significant second act. Losing Gianna is even more heartbreaking for us as parents. Michelle and I sent love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. – Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

"Kobe was a legend on the court and was just beginning in what would have been such a significant second act," said former US President Barack Obama. said On twitter.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, said: "The loss of his beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this even more devastating."

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@ kaj33) January 26, 2020

Kobe, who also spoke Italian and Spanish, was also a very popular figure in Asia, especially in China.

His appearances in the game, even in the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympics where he won the USA. UU., They were surpassed by their promotional appearances in the country, both in the name of their own brand and basketball in general.

He remained popular in China even after his retirement, frequently interacting through social networks with Chinese fans.

The hashtag "Kobe passed away,quot; was seen more than 1.2 billion times on the popular Chinese social media platform Weibo, and caused more than one million posts within a few hours of the news.

Bryant poses with fans while attending a final youth basketball game in Hong Kong on August 3, 2013 (File: Tyrone Siu / Reuters)

In Taiwan, where the NBA is also a great attraction, President Tsai Ing-wen tweeted that "her thoughts are with the Bryant family and the families of all who lost their loved ones today."

"Kobe inspired a generation of young Taiwanese basketball players, and his legacy will live through those who loved him," Tsai wrote.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro also took Twitter to Quick his condolences for Bryant's death, describing him as a "sports giant,quot; who "will be remembered forever."

RIP Kobe Bryant 1978-2020.

Sports icon pic.twitter.com/aOTWyPtyD3 – Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 26, 2020

Former international soccer stars, Thierry Henry of France and Diego Maradona of Argentina, as well as the current Barcelona striker, Luis Suarez, were among those who offered their condolences on Twitter, as they shared old images with the NBA star .

Literally devastated to hear the news about @Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and all those aboard the helicopter accident. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and also with the other victims. #RIP #INSPIRATION #LEGEND pic.twitter.com/6ZW3VrDqzn – Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) January 26, 2020