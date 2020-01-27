2020 Grammys: Miley Cyrus has a theory about why she wasn't invited

Who needs to go to an elegant Hollywood party anyway?

Sunday was the 2020 Grammys, where all the best and brightest stars in the music industry attended the awards ceremony to celebrate the greatest musical achievements of the year. While many of your favorites probably adorned the red carpet, some classic famous faces were missing. According to Miley CyrusApparently your invitation was lost in the mail. Miley turned to Instagram to post a small clip of her return, and in the process she threw some shadow at the Recording Academy.

"And we wonder why I am no longer invited to the awards," the "Wrecking Ball,quot; singer captioned a video of herself smoking a joint during the MTV EMA in 2013. Other celebrities commented on the video praising Miley, including Royal Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna. "I would have you in mine if I had one," he said in the post.