Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Coronavirus cases grow while responses remain elusive

The outbreak which has spread to several continents has killed at least 56 and has made more than 2,000 sick. And Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, can have about 1,000 more confirmed cases of the mysterious disease, the city mayor said. Here is the latest.

The head of the National Health Commission of China said that people who carry the virus but show no symptoms could infect others and warned that "the epidemic is entering a more serious and complex period."

Measures taken: Hong Kong excluded residents from the center of the outbreak and closed the main tourist attractions. China banned wildlife trade across the country, deployed hundreds of medical workers and assigned dozens of hospitals to focus on the treatment of the virus alone.

Scope: Cases have been confirmed in Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Nepal, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, France, Australia and the USA. UU.