Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Coronavirus cases grow while responses remain elusive
The outbreak which has spread to several continents has killed at least 56 and has made more than 2,000 sick. And Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, can have about 1,000 more confirmed cases of the mysterious disease, the city mayor said. Here is the latest.
The head of the National Health Commission of China said that people who carry the virus but show no symptoms could infect others and warned that "the epidemic is entering a more serious and complex period."
Measures taken: Hong Kong excluded residents from the center of the outbreak and closed the main tourist attractions. China banned wildlife trade across the country, deployed hundreds of medical workers and assigned dozens of hospitals to focus on the treatment of the virus alone.
Scope: Cases have been confirmed in Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Nepal, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, France, Australia and the USA. UU.
Perspective from Beijing: Chinese government It has intensified its response to the Wuhan crisis, but the effort has been affected by bureaucracy and lack of transparency.
How Iran covered the demolition of a plane
For three days, Iranian military officials knew they had shot down a Ukrainian plane while the government issued false statements, denying any responsibility.
When they finally told President Hassan Rouhani, he told them to clarify or resign. Only then, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, intervened and ordered the government to recognize his fatal error.
The times He compiled a chronology of those three days by interviewing Iranian officials, members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and people close to the intimate circle of the supreme leader and examining official public statements and reports from state media.
To carry out: There was a behind-the-scenes debate about covering up Iran's responsibility for the accident, as the Revolutionary Guards set aside the elected government.
Perspective: Since August, at least 16 Iranian students have been rejected at airports, losing their opportunities to study at prestigious universities. They told us their stories.
Proof of political judgment changes to the White House perspective
In a session on Saturday, President Trump's legal team He began his aggressive defense in the Senate political trial.
They He dismissed the House's political trial investigation as a partisan ploy that ignored the facts to project Trump's actions in the worst possible way. The Democrats, they argued, were "asking him to break all the ballots,quot; by condemning Mr. Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors.
The president's legal team used only two of the 24 hours they were assigned to present their defense. Arguments will resume Monday afternoon.
Another angle: New tests were made public this weekend: a 2018 recording of Trump ordering the dismissal of the US ambassador to Ukraine.
Kobe Bryant dies
The legend of basketball, 41, He died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday. He was among the five people traveling in the helicopter.
The National Basketball Association sent a confirmation of the death of Bryant and his daughter Gianna, 13, to all the teams and employees of the league on Sunday afternoon, according to two people familiar with the document.
The 18-time All-Star and five-time champion retired in 2016, having won Olympic gold medals as a member of the US Team. UU. It was scheduled to head the 2020 N.B.A. Nominees to the Hall of Fame.
Legacy: The accident came a day after the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar congratulated LeBron James, currently on the team, for beating him on the N.B.A. career score list
“Continue advancing the game @KingJames. I respect my brother very much 💪🏾 # 33644 " Bryant tweeted.
Fans: People were already meeting to pay their respects near the accident site. "He is a figure. He is a legend. He brought LA back. He is an icon of LA. He was a competitor. His driving, shooting at the gym at 4 in the morning. He is what everyone wants to be," he said. a man.
Snapshot: Above, Novak Djokovic, who beat Diego Schwartzman this weekend. In In a rare interview, the current champion said he no longer played tennis to prove himself, but to improve his life and that of those around him.
This Boston Globe investigation into government inaction in E. coli outbreaks. The story of a 2-year-old boy who ate part of his father's salad and developed the disease is "heartbreaking, scary and fascinating," writes our Times Insider editor Jennifer Krauss.
The Bill Clinton political trial
We ask Peter Baker, our White House chief correspondent, to reflect on an important moment in the period before the last presidential indictment and compare it to the current trial. He has covered both.
This week, twenty-two years ago, there was a milestone in the latest presidential political trial drama. President Bill Clinton was on the defensive after The Washington Post, where he was working at the time, broke the news that Ken Starr was investigating whether he committed perjury to cover up an adventure with a White House intern.
Mr. Clinton took the microphone at the end of an event, looked angry at the journalists in the room, moved his finger and, with Hillary Clinton standing behind him, said forcefully: "I didn't have sex with that woman, miss Lewinsky
Two things caught our attention: one, which seemed to briefly leave her name blank, referring to it as "that woman,quot;, before invoking it. But the second was the intensity of his denial. I was crazy hot. At that time, before the DNA and the testimony of the grand jury, we did not know if the story we were pursuing was false or if the president of the United States was lying to us and the country. Of course, we later discovered what it was.
Now, when Ken Starr reappears as President Trump's lawyer in the current political trial trial and the administration's explanations of what happened continue to fluctuate, it is hard not to feel deja vu.
