YG released from prison before the Grammys' performance

The rapper & # 39; Stay Dangerous & # 39; He is released on bail on the eve of the Grammy Awards after spending a day in jail after his arrest early in the morning in connection with a robbery.

Rapper Yg He was released on bail before his performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

The 29-year-old hitman, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, was released Friday night, after being arrested earlier that day as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Deputy James Nagao, of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, told Entertainment Tonight that authorities obtained a search warrant to search his home as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, and then took him to the Central Jail of Men in California, where he was registered for theft, and had a bail set at $ 250,000.

His charge reading has been scheduled for Tuesday at Compton Court.

YG will join Kirk franklin, DJ Khaled, John legend, meek millY Roddy ricch to make a tribute of stars for the deceased Nipsey Hussle during the Sunday show.