WWE Royal Rumble 2020 matches, start time, PPV cost, betting odds and live broadcast

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 will be held on Sunday, January 26 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX and will be broadcast live on WWE Network and also by event payment.

The annual event is traditionally one of the biggest and most anticipated WWE shows of the year, featuring a Royal Rumble of men and women with 30 participants in each match and the last person standing winning a championship at WrestleMania 36 in April.

Several championship matches have already been announced along with some of the Royal Rumble participants. The rest of the card will continue to take shape in the coming weeks. Until then, keep checking here on Sporting News for the updated card and live coverage of Royal Rumble.

Below you will find everything you need to know about the annual event, including start time, matches and current betting odds.

(Game odds are provided from BetOnline.ag)

When does WWE Royal Rumble 2020 start?

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 will air live on Sunday, January 26, 2020. The pre-show will begin at 5 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET.

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 location

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, is the site of WWE Royal Rumble 2020. The stadium is home to the Houston Astros of the MLB and has a capacity of over 40,000 seats.

How to watch Royal Rumble 2020

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 will be available on pay-per-view or through the WWE Network.

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Card

Men's Royal Rumble for a World Title match at WrestleMania 36 (participants include Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Elias, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, Kofi Kington, Big E, R-Truth, John Morrison, The Miz)

Women's Royal Rumble for a World Title match at WrestleMania 36 (participants include Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, Natalya, Carmella, Dana Brooke)

"The Fiend,quot; Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan in a Strap match for the Universal Championship

Becky Lynch vs. Asuka for the women's championship "RAW,quot;

Bayley vs. Lacey Evans for the "SmackDown,quot; women's championship

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin in a Falls Count Anywhere match

Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo for the United States Championship

Sheamus vs. Shorty G

WWE Royal Rumble 2020, favorites

Royal Rumble men's match

– Roman Reigns (-200)

– Drew McIntyre (+450)

– Brock Lesnar (+600)

– CM Punk (+600)

– Kevin Owens (+1000)

– Caín Velásquez (+1200)

– Edge (+1200)

– Bray Wyatt (+1600)

– Aleister Black (+1600)

– Braun Strowman (+1600)

– Keith Lee (+1600)

– Styles AJ (+2000)

– Seth Rollins (+2000)

– Finn Balor (+2200)

– Daniel Bryan (+2500)

– John Cena (+2500)

– Tyson Fury (+2500)

– Andrade (+3300)

– Big E (+3300)

– Kofi Kingston (+3300)

– Randy Orton (+3300)

– Matt Riddle (+3300)

– Samoa Joe (+3300)

– Ricochet (+3300)

– Adam Cole (+4000)

– Baron Corbin (+4000)

– Rusev (+4000)

– Shinsuke Nakamura (+4000)

– The Miz (+4000)

– The rock (+4000)

– Tommaso Ciampa (+4000)

– Becky Lynch (+5000)

– Bobby Lashley (+5000)

– Buddy Murphy (+5000)

– Elias (+5000)

– Erick Rowan (+5000)

– Humberto Carrillo (+5000)

– Johnny Gargano (+5000)

– Mustafa Ali (+5000)

– Rey Mysterio (+5000)

– Velvet Dream (+5000)

– Walter (+5000)

– Goldberg (+6600)

– The Undertaker (+6600)

– Triple H (+6600)

– Antonio Brown (+10000)

– Great show (+10000)

– Conor McGregor (+10000)

– Hulk Hogan (+10000)

– Logan Paul (+10000)

– Rob Gronkowski (+10000)

– Shawn Michaels (+10000)

– Steve Austin (+10000)

Greater elimination in the men's Royal Rumble

– Brock Lesnar (-150)

– Braun Strowman (+250)

– Drew McIntyre (+400)

– Roman Reigns (+500)

– Keith Lee (+900)

– Great show (+2000)

Women's Royal Rumble Party

– Shayna Baszler (-250)

– Charlotte Flair (+300)

– Rousey Round (+400)

– Rhea Ripley (+1000)

– Sasha Banks (+1000)

– Lacey Evans (+1800)

– Kairi Sane (+2200)

– Alexa Bliss (+2200)

– Nikki Cross (+2200)

– Becky Lynch (+2500)

– Liv Morgan (+2500)

– Nia Jax (+2500)

– AJ Lee (+3300)

– Asuka (+3300)

– Bayley (+3300)

– Carmella (+3300)

– Mandy Rose (+3300)

– Ruby Riott (+3300)

– Sarah Logan (+4000)

– Sonya Deville (+4000)

– Dana Brooke (+5000)

– Io Shirai (+5000)

– Paige (+5000)

– Storm Toni (+5000)

– Bianca Belair (+6600)

– Billie Kay (+6600)

– Dakota Kai (+6600)

– Kacy Katanzaro (+6600)

– Naomi (+6600)

– Natalya (+6600)

– Nikki Bella (+6600)

– Peyton Royce (+6600)

– Tamina (+6600)

– Trish Stratus (+6600)

– Brie Bella (+8000)

– Kay Lee Ray (+8000)

– Kelly Kelly (+8000)

– Wool (+8000)

– Mickie James (+8000)

– Piper Niven (+8000)

– Stephanie McMahon (+8000)

Becky Lynch vs. Asuka for the women's championship "RAW,quot;

– Becky Lynch (-400)

– Asuka (+250)

"The Fiend,quot; Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship

– Bray Wyatt (-700)

– Daniel Bryan (+400)

Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo for the United States Championship

– Andrade (-250)

– Humberto Carrillo (+170)

Sheamus vs. Shorty G

– Sheamus (-600)

– Shorty G (+350)

Bayley vs. Lacey Evans for the "SmackDown,quot; women's championship

– Bayley (-200)

– Lacey Evans (+150)

Roman Reigns vs. King corbin

– Roman Reigns (-200)

– King Corbin (+150)