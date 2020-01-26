Winners of the 2020 Grammy Award: the complete list

The Grammy 2020 are emerging as one of the most competitive awards of the season.
But there is no surprise there. The music industry continues to produce success after success, which makes it increasingly difficult for the Recording Academy to choose only one person for the different categories. Choose between Rosalia, Billie eilish, LizzoAnd so many new artists is not an easy decision, but fortunately it seems that winning or losing these stars is guaranteed to give fans everything.
On Sunday night, each of the musicians will take the stage to showcase their musical talents, along with other nominees such as Jonas brothers, Ariana Grande and more. It will be more than three hours of non-stop performances and that does not even include the coverage of the red carpet.
With that in mind, it's time to prepare for the great night ahead and familiarize yourself with the dozens of stars competing for the gramophone trophy.
To see the full list of winners and nominees of the Grammy 2020, check out the gallery below!
Getty Images / E! Illustration
Best pop solo performance
"Spirit,quot;, Beyoncé
"Bad boy,quot;, Billie Eilish
"7 rings,quot;, Ariana Grande
"The truth hurts," Lizzo
"You need to calm down," Taylor Swift
Alejandro Pedrosa; Getty Images / E! Illustration
Best Latin, urban or alternative rock album
X 100PREBad bunny
Oasis, J Balvin and Bad Bunny
IndestructibleToloache Flower
AlmaduraILe
The Evil WantRosalia
Getty Images / E! Illustration
Best Latin Pop Album
LIFETIMELuis Fonsi
11:11Maluma
MontanerRicardo Montaner
#The discAlejandro Sanz
FantasySebastian Yatra
Danny Clinch; Alysse Gafkjen; Joe Pugliese; Getty Images / E! Illustration
Best country song
"Bring my flowers now," Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, composers (Tanya Tucker)
"Girls Goin & # 39; Nowhere,quot;, Jeremy Bussey and Ashley McBryde, composers (Ashley McBryde)
"Everything comes to light," Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, composers (Miranda Lambert)
"Some Of It,quot;, Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde and Bobby Pinson, composers (Eric Church)
"Without words,quot;, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers and Laura Veltz, composers (Dan + Shay)
Joe Pugliese; John Shearer; Danny Clinch; Getty Images / E! Illustration
Best country album
Desperate manErich Church
Stronger than the truth, Reba McEntire
Interstate GospelAnnies gun
Center Point RoadThomas Rhett
While i am livingTanya Tucker
Alysse Gafkjen; Getty Images / E! Illustration
Best country duo / group performance
"Brand New Man,quot;, Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
"I don't remember (before you)", Osborne brothers
"Without words,quot;, Dan + Shay
"The daughters,quot;, Little Big Town
"Common,quot;, Maren Morris with Brandi Carlile
David McClister; Alysse Gafkjen; Danny Clinch; Getty Images / E! Illustration
Best Country Solo Performance
"All Your & # 39; n,quot;, Tyler Childers
"Girl Goin & # 39; Nowhere,quot;, Ashley McBryde
"Ride Me Back Home," Willie Nelson
"The country of God,quot;, Blake Shelton
"Bring me my flowers now," Tanya Tucker
Getty Images / E! Illustration
Best rap album
Revenge of the dreamers III, Dream Villa
ChampionshipsTame Mill
I am,gt; I went, 21 wild
IgorTyler the creator
The lost BoyYBN Cordae
Shutterstock; Getty Images / E! Illustration
Best rap song
"Bad idea,quot;, Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong and Daniel Hackett, composers (YBN Cordae with Chance The Rapper)
"Gold Roses,quot;, Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III and Ozan Yildirim, composers (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)
"A Lot,quot;, Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage and Anthony White, composers (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
"Racks in the Middle,quot;, Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. and Rodrick Moore, composers (Nipsey Hussle with Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy)
"Suge,quot;, DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, composers (DaBaby)
Shutterstock; Getty Images / E! Illustration
Best rap performance
"Middle child,quot;, J. Cole
"Suge," DaBaby
"Down Bad,quot;, Dreamville with J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG and Young Nudy
"Racks in the middle," Nipsey Hussle with Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy
"Clout,quot;, Offset feat. Cardi B
Jake Miosge; Keith Anthony; Getty Images / E! Illustration
Best R,amp;B song
"It could have been," Dernst Emile II, David "Swagg R & # 39; Celious,quot; Harris, H.E.R. & Hue "Soundzfire,quot; Strother, composers (H.E.R. with Bryson Tiller)
"Look at me now," Emily King and Jeremy Most, composers (Emily King)
"Without guidance,quot;, Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernández, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib and Teddy Walton, composers (Chris Brown with Drake)
"Roll Some Mo,quot;, David Brown, Dernst Emile II and Peter Lee Johnson, composers (Lucky Daye)
"Say So,quot;, PJ Morton, composer (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)
Getty Images / E! Illustration
Best new artist
Black cougars
Billie eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie rogers
Rosalia
Tank and the Bangas
Yawl
Getty Images / E! Illustration
Best R,amp;B performance
"Love Again,quot;, Daniel César and Brandy
"Exactly how I feel," feat Lizzo. Gucci Mane
"Roll Some Mo,quot;, Lucky Daye
"Come Home,quot;, Anderson .Paak feat. Andre 3000
"It could have been," H.E.R. With. Bryson Tiller
False images; Neil Krug / E! Illustration
Best rock album
Love, Bring me the Horizont
Social signals, Cage the elephant
At the end, The Cranberries
Trauma, Prevalezco
Wild roots, Rival children
Getty Images / E! Illustration
Best rock performance
"Pretty waste,quot;, Bones UK
"This land," Gary Clark Jr.
"History repeats itself,quot;, Brittany Howard
"Woman,quot;, Karen O and Danger Mouse
"Pity,quot;, rival children
Getty Images / E! Illustration
Best pop vocal album
The Lion King: the giftBeyoncé
When we all fall asleep, where do we go? Billie eilish
thanks then Ariana Grande
Collaboration project n. 6th, Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift
Getty Images / E! Illustration
Best duo / pop group performance
"Boyfriend,quot;, Ariana Grande and Social House
"Sucker,quot;, Jonas Brothers
"Old Town Road,quot;, Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Sunflower,quot;, Post Malone and Swae Lee
"Miss," Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Getty Images / E! Illustration
The song of the year
"Always Remember Us This Way,quot;, Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, composers (Lady Gaga)
"Bad Guy,quot;, Billie Eilish O & # 39; Connell and Finneas O & # 39; Connell, composers (Billie Eilish)
"Bring my flowers now," Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, composers (Tanya Tucker)
"Hard Place,quot;, Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, composers (H.E.R.)
"Lover,quot;, Taylor Swift, composer (Taylor Swift)
"Norman F — ing Rockwell,quot;, Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey, composers (Lana Del Rey)
"Someone You Loved,quot;, Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, composers (Lewis Capaldi)
"The truth hurts," Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse Saint John, composers (Lizzo)
Getty Images / E! Illustration
Album of the year
me Bon Iver
Norman F – ing Rockwell! King's wool
When we all fall asleep, where do we go? Billie eilish
thanks then Ariana Grande
I used to know her, HIS.
7 7Lil Nas X
Because I love you (Deluxe), Lizzo
Father of the bride, Vampiric Weekend
Getty Images / E! Illustration
Record of the year
"Hi mom,quot; Bon Iver
"Bad boy,quot;, Billie Eilish
"7 rings,quot;, Ariana Grande
"Hard place,quot;, H.E.R.
"Speak," Khalid
"Old Town Road,quot;, Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
"The truth hurts," Lizzo
"Sunflower,quot;, Post Malone and Swae Lee
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Yes, Andrea Bocelli
Love Edition (Deluxe), Michael Bublé
Look now, Elvis Costello and The Imposters
A legendary ChristmasJohn Legend
WallsBarbara Streisand
Best dance recording
"Linked,quot;, Bonobo
"I have to keep going," The Chemical Brothers
"Piece Of Your Heart,quot;, Meduza with Goodboys
"Underwater,quot;, RÜFÜS DU SOL
"Midnight Hour,quot;, Skrillex & Boys Noize with Ty Dolla $ ign
Best jazz vocal album
Thirsty ghost, Sara Gazarek
Love and liberationJazzmeia Horn
Only togetherCatherine Russell
12 small spellsEsperanza Spalding
ScriptThe Tierney Sutton Band
Best gospel album
Long live loveKirk franklin
Goshen, Donald Lawrence presents The Tri-City Singers
Tunnel visionGene Moore
Settle hereWilliam Murphy
Something is happening! A christmas album, CeCe Winans
Best American Album
Years to burn, Calexico And Iron And Wine
Who are you nowMadison Cunningham
OklahomaKeb & # 39; Mo & # 39;
Tales of americaJ.S. Wave
Walk through the fireYawl
Best album of spoken words (includes poetry, audiobooks and storytelling)
Beastie Boys book, (Various artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt and Dan Zitt, producers
BecomingMichelle Obama
I.V. Catatonia: 20 years as a cancer survivor twiceEric Alexandrakis
Mr know It AllJohn waters
Sekou Andrews and The String Theory, Sekou Andrews and string theory
Best song written for visual media
"The Ballad of the Lone Cowboy,quot;, Randy Newman, composer (Chris Stapleton), Track: Toy Story 4
"Girl In The Movies,quot;, Dolly Parton and Linda Perry, composers (Dolly Parton), Track: Dumplin & # 39;
"I & # 39; ll Never Love Again,quot; (film version), Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Aaron Raitiere, composers (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper), theme of: A Star Is Born
"Spirit,quot;, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh, composers (Beyoncé), Track by: The Lion King
"Suspiriumm,quot;, Thom Yorke, composer (Thom Yorke), Track by: Suspiria
Best Dance / Electronic Album
LP5Apparat
No geography, The chemical brothers
Hello this is flume (Mixtape), Flume
Comfort, RÜFÜS DU SOL
WeatherTycho
Best contemporary instrumental album
Ancestral retreatChristian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Nation of Star PeopleTheo Croker
Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat music!, Mark Guiliana
Raise, Lettuce
MettavolutionRodrigo and Gabriela
Best performance in metal
"Astrolus – The Great Octopus," Candlemass feat. Tony Iommi
"Humanicide,quot;, angel of death
"Lean,quot;, Previal
"Unleashed,quot;, Killswitch Engage
"7 Empest,quot; tool
Best rock song
"Fear Incolum,quot;, Tool, composers (Tool)
"Give yourself a chance,quot;, George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy and Ross MacDonald, composers (The 1975)
"Harmony Hall,quot;, Ezra Koenig, composer (Vampire Weekend)
"History repeats itself,quot;, Brittany Howard, composer (Brittany Howard)
"This Land,quot;, Gary Clark Jr., composer (Gary Clark Jr.)
Best alternative music album
U.F.O.F., Great thief
Assume formJames blake
meBon Iver
Father of the bride, Vampiric Weekend
Anima Thom Yorke
Best traditional R,amp;B performance
"Time Today,quot;, BJ The Chicago Kid
"Constant love,quot;, India.Arie
"Jerome,quot;, Lizzo
"Real games,quot;, Lucky Daye
"Built for Love,quot;, feat by PJ Morton. Jazmine Sullivan
Best contemporary urban album
Apollo XXISteve Lacy
Because I love you (Deluxe), Lizzo
Overburden, Georgia Anne Muldrow
SaturnNao
Human being in publicJessie Reyez
Best R,amp;B album
1123BJ The Chicago Kid
PaintedLucky daye
She maiElla Mai
PabloPJ Morton
FortuneAnderson.Paak
Best rap / sung performance
"Higher,quot;, DJ Khaled with Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
"Drips too hard,quot;, Lil Baby and Gunna
"Panini,quot;, Lil Nas X
"Ballin,quot;, Mustard With Roddy Ricch
"The London,quot;, Young Thug Featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott
Best New Age Album
Fairy dreamsDavid Arkenstone
Tribute to goodnessDavid Darling
WingsPeter Kater
VerveSebastian Plano
DevaDeva Premal
Best improvised jazz solo
"Elsewhere,quot;, Melissa Aldana, soloist
"Sozinho,quot;, Randy Brecker, soloist
"Tomorrow is the question,quot;, Julian Lage, soloist
"The Windup,quot;, Branford Marsalis, soloist
"Sightseeing,quot;, Christian McBride, soloist
Best jazz instrumental album
In the key of the universeJoey DeFrancesco
The secret between the shadow and the soul, Branford Marsalis Quartet
The new Jawn by Christian McBrideChristian McBride
Finding GabrielBrad Mehldau
Whatever happensJoshua Redman Quartet
Best jazz ensemble album
Triple helixAnat Cohen Tentet
Dancer nowhereMiho Hazama
HidingMike Holober and the Gotham Jazz Orchestra
The omni-american book clubBrian Lynch Big Band
One day wonder, Big Band Terrace
Best Latin Jazz Album
Antidote, Chick Corea and The Spanish Heart Band
Sorte!: Music by John Finbury, Thalma de Freitas with Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato and Duduka Da Fonseca
A night with Rubén blades, Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis and Rubén Blades
CaribDavid Sanchez
Sonero: the music of Ismael RiveraMiguel Zenón
Best performance / gospel song
"Theory of love,quot;, Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, composer
"Talkin & # 39; & # 39; Bout Jesus,quot;, Gloria Gaynor with Yolanda Adams; Bryan Fowler, Gloria Gaynor and Chris Stevens, composers
"See the Light,quot;, Travis Greene with Jekalyn Carr
"Say the name," Koryn Hawthorne with Natalie Grant
"This Is a Movie (Live)", Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Nate Moore, composers
Best performance / song of contemporary Christian music
"Only Jesus,quot;, Casting crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms and Matthew West, composers
"God Only Knows,quot;, for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone and Tedd Tjornhom, composers
"I haven't seen it yet," Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse and Colby Wedgeworth, composers
"God is not done with you (single version)", Tauren Wells
"Rescue Story,quot;, Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith and Zach Williams, composers
Best contemporary Christian music album
I know a ghostCrowder
Burn ships, for KING AND COUNTRY
I have not seen it yetDanny Gokey
The elementsTobyMac
Sacred RoarChris Tomlin
Best Roots Gospel Album
Deepest roots: where blue grass growsSteven Curtis Chapman
TestimonyGloria Gaynor
Deeper oceans, Joseph Habedank
His name is JesusTim Menzies
He will sing, he will scream (Various artists), Jerry Salley, producer
Best regional album of Mexican music (including Texan)
WalkingJoss Favela
PerceptionUntouchable
Little by little, The Northern Energy
20th anniversaryMariachi Divas De Cindy Shea
Yesterday ForeverMariachi Los Camperos
Best Tropical Latin Album
OpusMarc Anthony
Time to time, Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
CandleVicente Garcia
LiteralJuan Luis Guerra 4.40
A trip through Cuban musicAymée Nuviola
Best American Roots performance
"Holy honesty,quot;, Sara Bareilles
"Father Mountain,quot;, Calexico and Iron & Wine
"I'm on my way," Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
"Call my name,quot;, I'm with her
"Far look,quot;, Yola
The best song of American Roots
"Black Myself,quot;, Amythyst Kiah, composer (Our native daughters)
"Call My Name,quot;, Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O & # 39; Donovan and Sara Watkins, composers (I'm with Her)
"Crossing to Jerusalem,quot;, Rosanne Cash and John Leventhal, composers (Rosanne Cash)
"Faraway Look,quot;, Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter and Pat McLaughlin, composers (Yola)
"I don't want to ride the rails, no more," Vince Gill, composer (Vince Gill)
Best Bluegrass Album
Tall violinistMichael Cleveland
Lives in Prague, Czech Republic, Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver
Work, tears and problems, The Po & # 39; Ramblin & # 39; Boys
Real travelerMissy Raines
If you can't stand the heatFrank Solivan and dirty kitchen
Best traditional blues album
Real fish, Christone "Kingfish,quot; Ingram
Tall, dark and handsome, Delbert McClinton and Self-Made Men
Sitting on top of the bluesBobby rush
Baby please come homeJimmie Vaughan
Spectacular classJontavious Willis
Best contemporary blues album
This landGary Clarke Jr.
Poison and faithLarkin Poe
Brightest days Robert Randolph and the family band
Someone to save meSugaray Rayford
ContinueSouthern Avenue
Best Popular Album
My best work yetAndrew Bird
Rearrange my heartChe Appalachian
Patty griffinPatty griffin
Afternoon machinesGregory Alan Isakov
Front porchJoy Williams
Best regional roots music album
Kalawai & # 39; anui, Amy Hānaiali & # 39; i
When it's cold – Create Round Dance SongsCree from the north
Good weatherRanky Tanky
Recorded live at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival 2019, Rebirth Brass Band
Hawaiian lullaby, (Various artists), Imua Garza and Kimié Miner, producers
Best Reggae Album
EcstasyKoffee
How am IJulian Marley
The final battle: Sly and Robbie vs. Root Radicals, Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics
Mass manipulation, Steel pulse
More work to do, Third World
Best music video
"We have to try this," The Chemical Brothers, Ellie Fry, video director; Ninian Doff, video producer
"This Land,quot;, Gary Clark Jr., Savanah Leaf, video director; Jason Cole, Danielle Hinde and Alicia Martinez, video producers
"Cellophane,quot;, FKA twigs, Andrew Thomas Huang, video director; Alex Chamberlain, video producer
"Old Town Road (Official Movie)" Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen and Saul Levitz, video producers
"I'm glad it's gone," Tove Lo, Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia, video directors; Nathan Schottenfels, video producer
Best musical movie
Homecoming, Beyoncé, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Ed Burke, video directors; Dora Melissa Vargas, video producer
Remember my nameDavid Crosby, A.J. Eaton, video director; Cameron Crowe, Michele Farinola and Greg Mariotti, video producers
Birth of the great, (Miles Davis), Stanley Nelson, video director; Nicole London, video producer
Shangri-la, (Various artists), Morgan Neville, video director; Emma Baiada, video producer
Anima, Thom Yorke, Paul Thomas Anderson, video director; Paul Thomas Anderson, Erica Frauman and Sara Murphy, video producers
Best world music album
GeceAltin Gün
How hot, Bokanté and Metropole Orkest directed by Jules Buckley
African giantBurna boy
Fanim D & # 39; ayitiNathalie Joachim with the Spektral Quartet
CeliaAngelique Kidjo
Best children's album
Archetypes of eternal songs for the childJon Samson
Flying high! Caspar diapers
I love rainy daysDaniel Tashian
LoveAlphabet Rockers
Winterland, The Okee Dokee brothers
Best Comedy Album
Quality timeJim Gaffigan
Relatable, Ellen Degeneres
Right nowAziz Ansari
Son of patricaTrevor Noah
Sticks and stonesDave Chappelle
Best musical theater album
He is not too proud: the life and times of temptations
Hadestown
Moulin Rouge! The musical
The music of Harry Potter and the cursed child – in four contemporary suites
Oklahoma!
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
The Lion King: the songs, (Various Artists)
Quentin Tarantino & # 39; s Once upon a time in Hollywood
RocketmanTaron Egerton
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, (Various Artists)
A star has been born, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Best soundtrack for visual media
Avengers Final GameAlan Silvestri, composer
Chernobyl, Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer
game of Thrones: Season 8, Ramin Djawadi, composer
The Lion King, Hans Zimmer, composer
Mary Poppins returnsMarc Shaiman, composer
Better instrumental composition
"Begin Again,quot;, Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch and The WDR Big Band directed by Vince Mendoza)
"Crucible for the crisis,quot;, Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)
"Love, a beautiful force,quot;, Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts and Temple University Studio Orchestra)
"The Star Wars Galaxy & # 39; s Edge Symphony Suite,quot;, John Williams, composer (John Williams)
"Walkin Funny,quot;, Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)
Better arrangement, instrumental or a capella
"Blue Skies,quot;, Kris Bowers, arranger (Kris Bowers)
"Hedwig's theme,quot;, John Williams, arranger (Anne-Sophie Mutter and John Williams)
"La Novena,quot;, Emilio Solla, arranger (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)
"Love, a beautiful force,quot;, Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts and Temple University Studio Orchestra)
"Moon River,quot;, Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
Best arrangement, instruments and voices
"All Night Long,quot;, Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier with Jules Buckley, Take 6 and Metropole Orkest)
"Jolene,quot;, Geoff Keezer, arranger (Sara Gazarek)
"Marry me a little,quot;, Cyrille Aimée and Diego Figueiredo, fixers (Cyrille Aimée)
"Over the Rainbow,quot;, Vince Mendoza, arranger (Trisha Yearwood)
"12 little spells (thoracic spine)", Esperanza Spalding, arranger (Esperanza Spalding)
Best recording package
Anonymous and Resilient, Luisa María Arango, Carlos Dussan, Manuel García-Orozco and Juliana Jaramillo-Buenaventura, art directors (Voces del Bullerengue)
Chris Cornell, Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura and Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)
Hold that tigerAndrew Wong and Fongming Yang, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)
me Aaron Anderson and Eric Timothy Carlson, art directors (Bon Iver)
Intellexual, Irwan Awalludin, art director (Intellexual)
The best package in special limited edition or boxed
Anima, Stanley Donwood and Tchocky, art directors (Thom Yorke)
Brass Age Gold, Amanda Chiu, Mark Farrow and David Gray, art directors (David Gray)
1963: new addresses, Josh Cheuse, art director (John Coltrane)
Radio recordings 1939-1945, Marek Polewski, art director (Wilhelm Furtwängler and Berliner Philharmoniker)
Woodstock: Back to the garden: the final 50th anniversary archive, Masaki Koike, art director (various artists)
Best album notes
The complete sessions of Cuban marmalade, Judy Cantor-Navas, album note writer (Various artists)
The gospel according to Malaco, Robert Marovich, writer of notes of the album (Various artists)
Steel pedal + Four Corners, Brendan Greaves, album note writer (Terry Allen and The Panhandle Mystery Band)
Pete Seeger: the Smithsonian Folkways collection, Jeff Place, album note writer (Pete Seeger)
Stax & # 39; 68: A Memphis StorySteve Greenberg, writer of album notes (Various artists)
Best historical album
The Chickasaw County Girl: Capitol Complete CaptainsAndrew Batt and Kris Maher, compilation producers; Simon Gibson, mastering engineer (Bobbie Gentry)
The big comeback: Horowitz at Carnegie HallRobert Russ, compilation producer; Andreas K. Meyer and Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Vladimir Horowitz)
Kankyo Ongaku: Japanese environmental environmental music and new age music 1980-1990Robert Russ, compilation producer; Andreas K. Meyer and Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Vladimir Horowitz)
Peter Seeger: the Smithsonian Folkways collection, Jeff Place and Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)
Woodstock: Back to the garden: the final 50th anniversary archive, Masaki Koike, art director (various artists)
Best designed album, not classic
All of these things, Tchad Blake, Adam Greenspan and Rodney Shearer, engineers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Thomas Dybdahl)
She mai, Chris "Shaggy,quot; Ascher, Jaycen Joshua and David Pizzimenti, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Ella Mai)
Run Home Slow, Paul Butler and Sam Teskey, engineers; Joe Carra, mastering engineer (The Teskey Brothers)
Landscape, Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane and Jeremy Most, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Emily King)
When we all fall asleep, where do we go?, Finneas O & # 39; Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski and Finneas O & # 39; Connell, engineers / mixers; Billie Eilish O & # 39; Connell and Finneas O & # 39; Connell, composers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)
Producer of the year, not classic
Jack antonoff
Dan auerbach
John hill
Finneas
Ricky Reed
Best remixed recording
"I Rise,quot; (Tracy Young's Pride Radio Introduction Remix), Tracy Young, Remixer (Madonna)
"Mother's daughter,quot; (Wuki Remix), Wuki, remixer (Miley Cyrus)
"The One,quot; (High Constant Remix), Lincoln Barrett, remixer (Jorja Smith)
"Swim,quot; (Ford Remix), Luc Bradford, remixer (Mild Minds)
"Work It,quot; (Soulwax Remix), David Gerard C Dewaele and Stephen Antoine C Dewaele, remixers (Marie Davidson)
Best immersive audio album
Chain shotLuke Argilla, immersive audio engineer; Jurgen Scharpf, immersive audio mastering engineer; Jona Bechtolt, Claire L. Evans and Rob Kieswetter, producers of immersive audio (yacht)
Kverndokk: Symphonic Dances: Jim Anderson, immersive audio engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Ulrike Schwarz, immersive audio producer (Ken-David Masur and Stavanger Symphony Orchestra)
Lux, Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene and Nidarosdomens Jentekor)
The orchestral organ, Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio engineer; Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio mastering engineer; Marina A. Ledin and Victor Ledin, immersive audio producers (Jan Kraybill)
The SaviorBob Clearmountain, immersive audio engineer; Bob Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Michael Marquart and Dave Way, immersive audio producers (A Bad Think)
Best designed, classic album
Aequa, Anna Thorvaldsdottir, Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (International Contemporary Ensemble)
Bruckner: Symphony No. 9, Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio, Keith O. Johnson and Sean Royce Martin, engineers; Keith O. Johnson, mastering engineer (Hermitage Piano Trio)
Riley: Sun Rings, Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)
Wolfe: fire in my mouth, Bob Hanlon and Lawrence Rock, engineers; Ian Good and Lawrence Rock, mastering engineers (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People & # 39; s Chorus Of NY City and New York Philharmonic)
Producer of the year, classic
Blanton Alspaugh
James Ginsburg
Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin
Morten Lindberg
Dirk Sobotka
Best orchestral performance
"Bruckner: Symphony No. 9,quot;, Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
"Copland: Billy the Kid; Grohg,quot;, Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
"Norman: Sustain,quot;, Gustavo Dudamel, director (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
"Transatlantic,quot;, Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)
"Weinberg: Symphonies Nos. 2 and 21,quot;, Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, conductor (Birmingham City Symphony Orchestra and Kremerata Baltica)
Best opera recording
"Benjamin: Lessons in love and violence,quot;, George Benjamin, director; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare and Gyula Orendt; James Whitbourn, producer (Royal Opera House Orchestra)
"Berg: Wozzeck,quot;, Marc Albrecht, conductor; Christopher Maltman and Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon, producer (Philharmonic Orchestra of the Netherlands; Dutch National Opera Choir)
"Charpenter: Les Arts Florissant; Les Plaisirs de Versailles,quot;, Marc Albrecht, director; Christopher Maltman and Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon, producer (Philharmonic Orchestra of the Netherlands; Dutch National Opera Choir)
"Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox,quot;, Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River and Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children & # 39; s Chorus)
"Wagner: Lohengrin,quot;, Christian Thielemann, director; Piotr Beczała, Anja Harteros, Tomasz Konieczny, Waltraud Meier and Georg Zeppenfeld; Eckhard Glauche, producer (Festspielorchester Bayreuth; Festspielchor Bayreuth)
Best choral performance
"Boyle Voyages,quot;, Donald Nally, director (The Crossing)
"Duruflé: Complete choral works,quot;, Robert Simpson, director (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)
"The hope of love,quot;, Craig Hella Johnson, director (Conspiracy)
"Sander: The Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom," Peter Jermihov, director (Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller and Daniel Shirley; Singers of the PaTRAM Institute)
"Smith, K.: The arch in the sky,quot;, Donald Nally, director (The Crossing)
Better performance of chamber music / small ensemble
"Cerrone The pieces that fall to the earth,quot;, Marc Shaiman, composer
"Freedom and faith,quot;, PUBLIQuartet
"Perpetulum,quot;, percussion of the third coast
"Rachmaninoff: Hermitage Piano Trio,quot;, Hermitage Piano Trio
"Shaw: Orange,quot;, Attacca Quartet
Best classical instrumental soloist
"The Berlin recital,quot;, Yuja Wang
"Higdon: Harp Concerto,quot;, Yolanda Kondonassis; Ward Stare, conductor (Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)
"Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite,quot;, Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)
"The orchestral organ,quot;, Jan Kraybill
"Torke: Sky, Violin Concerto,quot;, Tessa Lark; David Alan Miller, director (Albany Symphony)
Best solo classical vocal album
The Edge of Silence – Works for Voice by György Kurtág, Susan Narucki (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister and Nicholas Tolle)
Himmelsmusik, Philippe Jaroussky and Céline Scheen; Christina Pluharconductor L & # 39; Arpeggiata, set (Jesús Rodil and Dingle Yandell)
Schumann: Liederkreis Op. 24 Kerner-Lieder Op. 35Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes, companion
SongplayJoyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter and Craig Terry, companions (Steve Barnett and Lautaro Greco)
To you, oh faceStephen Costello; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (Symphony Orchestra of the city of Kaunas)
Best Classic Compendium
1918 American originals, John Morris Russell, conductor; Elaine Martone, producer
Leshnoff: Symphony No. 4 & # 39; Heichalos & # 39;; Concert for guitar; Starburst, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
Meltzer: songs and structuresPaul Appleby and Natalia Katyukova; Silas Brown and Harold Meltzer, producers
The poetry of placesNadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin and Victor Ledin, producers
Saariaho: true fire; Trans; Ciel d & # 39; hiverHannu Lintu, conductor; Laura Heikinheimo, producer
Best contemporary classical composition
"Bermel: Migration Series For Jazz Ensemble & Orchestra,quot;, Derek Bermel, Ted Nash, David Alan Miller, Juilliard Jazz Orchestra and Albany Symphony Orchestra
"Higdon: Harp Concerto,quot;, Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare and the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
"Marsalis: Concerto for violin in D major,quot;, Wynton Marsalis, composer (Nicola Benedetti, Cristian Măcelaru and Philadelphia Orchestra
"Norman: Sustain,quot;, Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic
"Shaw: Orange,quot;, Attacca Quartet
"Wolfe: Fuego en mi boca,quot;, Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People,amp;#39;s Chorus Of NY City y New York Philharmonic
