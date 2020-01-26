Winners of the 2020 Grammy Award: the complete list

The Grammy 2020 are emerging as one of the most competitive awards of the season.

But there is no surprise there. The music industry continues to produce success after success, which makes it increasingly difficult for the Recording Academy to choose only one person for the different categories. Choose between Rosalia, Billie eilish, LizzoAnd so many new artists is not an easy decision, but fortunately it seems that winning or losing these stars is guaranteed to give fans everything.

On Sunday night, each of the musicians will take the stage to showcase their musical talents, along with other nominees such as Jonas brothers, Ariana Grande and more. It will be more than three hours of non-stop performances and that does not even include the coverage of the red carpet.

With that in mind, it's time to prepare for the great night ahead and familiarize yourself with the dozens of stars competing for the gramophone trophy.