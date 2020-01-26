Willie Cauley-Stein signs for Dallas Mavericks of Golden State Warriors | NBA News

The Dallas Mavericks have completed an exchange to acquire Golden State's seven-foot Willie Cauley-Stein center for a second-round pick this year.

The Mavericks needed help on their front line after the starting center Dwight Powell broke his right Achilles tendon, ending his season.

The Warriors will get the second round selection from Utah. Dallas acquired that selection in a draft day exchange with Detroit last year.

To accommodate Cauley-Stein, the Mavericks resigned from Justin Patton, who was acquired in an exchange with Oklahoma City on Friday, the same day Dallas agreed to the Golden State deal.

Cauley-Stein missed the entire training camp and exhibition games due to a left foot injury. He is averaging 7.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.22 team leader blocks in 41 games with 37 starts for the Warriors. He has scored in double figures 17 times.

The No. 6 pick in the 2015 draft, Cauley-Stein averaged 10.1 points and 6.4 rebounds with the Sacramento Kings during the 2018-19 season before joining the Warriors.

Dwight Powell played a vital role for Dallas this season before he was injured



Powell, a secondary piece in the ill-fated Dallas trade by Rajon Rondo five years ago, has become a major contributor to the resurgent Mavericks, particularly along with the second-year sensation Luka Doncic.

Dallas began the day tied with Houston for fifth place in the Western Conference and on the way to winning its first place in the playoffs in four years, the longest stretch of the franchise without reaching the postseason in 20 years.

Powell, 28, averaged 9.4 points and 5.7 rebounds, numbers that increased while forward 7-3 Kristaps Porzingis was set aside for 10 games due to pain in his right knee.

Powell fell with a contactless injury in the first quarter of a 110-107 loss to Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

