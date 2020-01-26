Wilder vs Fury 2: Do Tyson Fury mind games already affect Deontay Wilder? The | Boxing News

"Your strategy? I don't know how to take it," Wilder admitted.

















2:43



Fury doubles in threat to KO Wilder in two rounds

Fury doubles in threat to KO Wilder in two rounds

Deontay Wilder seemed really perplexed when asked if Tyson Fury would really point to a two-round KO victory.

Fury rarely approaches such enthusiastic fights and few dare approach Wilder without caution, however, the challenger doubled his prediction to defeat the explosive champion quickly.

"I support him with all my heart," a furious Fury said at Saturday's press conference before his rematch on February 22 with the WBC heavyweight championship at stake.

But will it really assault Wilder? Or those words have already caused the desired damage?

Fury recorded a two-round KO last year, against Tom Schwarz, but his next fight is a very different cauldron of fish. In total he has eight wins by detention within the first half of the 10 or 12 round fights. It is not what Fury is known for.

"Your strategy? I don't know how to take it," Wilder admitted. "Are you trying to kick me out of my game?

"I don't know what he will do. He's crazy, man."

Wilder is already guessing Fury's strategy, not knowing whether to take the British eccentric to the letter.

4:39 Saudi Arabia bets on receiving AJ vs Fury or Wilder Saudi Arabia bets on receiving AJ vs Fury or Wilder

The last time they fought, Wilder was visibly liquidated by jokes prior to Fury's fight and, for the second time, he will have promised himself not to get involved in any mental warfare.

Suddenly, he can't shake the image of Fury, who spent long periods in the back foot during his draw 13 months ago, charging straight at him.

"Of course, I would play in my game plan because when you get close, you give me more momentum to get a shot," Wilder told the crowd. Or did he tell himself?

"I have to back it up," Fury replied with a poker face.

Fury explained his thoughts with a story from his past: he was shot down by unknown opponents like Steve Cunningham, a former cruiserweight, because he never respected his ability to hurt him.

"When you underestimate someone's power, you unblock yourself," Fury warned.

0:25 Joshua plans to offer a & # 39; curved ball & # 39; to tempt Wilder Joshua plans to offer a & # 39; curved ball & # 39; to tempt Wilder

Fury has replaced coach Ben Davison with Sugarhill Steward, an American whose Hall of Fame uncle Emanuel helped Lennox Lewis and Wladimir Klitschko become eliminatory machines while staying off the firing line.

Steward has already said Sky sports he will rebuild Fury in this way, the shape of the Kronk gym.

There were moments in the first fight when Fury staggered Wilder but didn't have the instinct to hurt him anymore. Promising a two-round KO next month is a high-risk strategy, but it has already turned Wilder's mind.

Or maybe Fury is serious?