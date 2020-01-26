Why is Michael Vick a Pro Bowl captain? Explaining the controversial decision and requests

The NFL surprised many people in November by announcing the controversial former Falcons quarterback Michael Vick as captain of the Pro Bowl.

In 2007, Vick's career was interrupted by a 21-month prison sentence that he served after pleading guilty to participating in a dogfight network.

He missed the following two seasons, and finally returned to play seven more years with three teams before officially retiring in 2017. But for some, his image and reputation are irreparable due to the animal abuse in which he was complicit. Then, the NFL announcement that he would be part of Sunday's Pro Bowl that caused outrage.

Here is everything you need to know about Michael Vick and the Pro Bowl 2020.

Why is Michael Vick a Pro Bowl captain?

Vick was selected as the Pro Bowl captain of the NFC 2020 offensive in November, along with Darrell Green (NFC defender), Terrell Davis (AFC offensive) and Bruce Smith (AFC defender).

The NFL announcement recounts some of the statistics worthy of the Vick Hall of Fame, including being the "only quarterback that has at least 20,000 air yards (22,464) and 5,000 yards on land (6,109) in the history of the NFL. " He didn't mention Vick's controversy outside the field.

The Pro Bowl captains "serve as mentors for Pro Bowl players and (are) present on the sidelines on game day," in addition to participating in other Pro Bowl events during the week before the game, according to the statement.

Animal rights groups protest against the Pro Bowl, Michael Vick

After the announcement, multiple change.org petitions were created demanding that the NFL eliminate Vick from the captaincy, the largest of which obtained more than 700,000 signatures the day before the game.

How did the NFL and Vick respond?

With hundreds of thousands of people calling for Vick's impeachment, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was behind Vick at a press conference.

"We, in the last nine years or so, have supported Michael in his recognition of the mistake he made," Goodell said, according to the WSFA television station. "He has paid a high price for that. He has been responsible for it."

Vick has not specifically discussed the Pro Bowl controversy, but has publicly discussed his past actions and his effect on his image many times since serving his sentence. He paid "a refund of almost $ 1 million for the care of the dogs,quot; that were rescued by the authorities when he was arrested, The Washington Post reported in September.

Vick "says that he regrets everything and that he did not have the strength to stop what he realized was wrong about a year before he was caught … He has advocated for stricter animal cruelty laws and works to educate children ", according to The Send.

"I think people have moved on," Vick told the Post. "I don't have any questions about it anymore. People don't talk about it. They don't ask me about it. Life is normal. But I still have a responsibility, and that will never change."

Where does Michael Vick work now?

Since his retirement from the NFL in 2017, Vick has become an NFL studio analyst with Fox Sports.

"FOX has given me a great platform," Vick told NFL.com in September. "I want it to last, and I will work hard to make it last. I feel I can improve on this."

The summer after his retirement, he was a training intern with Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs, and he may be able to retrain in the future.