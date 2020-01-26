When will land mines clear? The | Middle East

%MINIFYHTMLe7c69d795489385f9f5a50a88e2fc18311% %MINIFYHTMLe7c69d795489385f9f5a50a88e2fc18312%

They are the latent legacy of war until, of course, they are unleashed.

Landmines continue to affect the lives of so many people even decades after the conflict ends, as with the remains of the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.

Iraq is one of the most affected countries in the world with thousands of land mines planted near the Iran-Iraq border.

Around this time of the year, they are even more of a problem.

The rainy season means that the earth is washed, which may reveal new mines, or even relocate those that have already been identified.

But how big is the challenge of eliminating them? And these explosive remains are treated with the same seriousness as in an active conflict?

Presenter: Kamahl Santamaria

Guests:

Jonathon Guthrie – program manager for Iraq at Norwegian People & # 39; s Aid

Soul Taslidzan Al-Osta – Disarmament and protection of the civil defense manager at Humanity and Inclusion

Victoria Fontan – Professor of peace studies at the American University of Afghanistan.

Source: Al Jazeera