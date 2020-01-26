What is behind the dispute between Egypt and Ethiopia on the Nile? The | Start here | Middle East

%MINIFYHTML25dbd1c0f2fcee145592f52f338af16111% %MINIFYHTML25dbd1c0f2fcee145592f52f338af16112%

Ethiopia has been building a new hydroelectric dam that promises to revive its economy and bring electricity to millions of people mostly in rural areas.

But the Great Renaissance Dam has its critics, mainly Egypt. He says his water supply is in danger, and his people depend on that flow for consumption and agriculture.

In the past, the two countries have threatened military action and, so far, the talks to reach some kind of agreement on how to share the waters of the Nile have not gone very far.

So why can't the two parties reach an agreement?

Start here explains one of the most important disputes in Africa at this time.