What channel is the NFL Pro Bowl on today? Time, TV schedule, complete lists and replacements for AFC, NFC equipment

There is only one real game left in the NFL season, so if you want to maximize your football intake while you can, the Pro Bowl 2020 is here for you.

The NFL changed the format four years ago, returning to a conference-based game instead of the draft of everything for everyone that took place between 2013 and 2015.

Of course, the Chiefs or the 49ers will not attend: they receive a free pass thanks to their appearances in the Super Bowl.

The Ravens had the most players selected for the event, with 13.

Here you will find everything you need to know about the Pro Bowl 2020, including how to watch live on TV and stream online and a complete list of selected players for the AFC and NFC teams along with their replacements.

MORE: Explaining the changes in the Pro Bowl rule for 2020

What time does the Pro Bowl start today?

Date: Sunday, January 26

Sunday, January 26 Time: 3 p.m. ET

The Pro Bowl 2020 will take place on Sunday, January 26, with a scheduled start at 3 p.m. ET.

It's the normal Pro Bowl slot on Sunday before the Super Bowl, with no other playoff games.

What channel is the Pro Bowl on?

Television channel: A B C , ESPN

A B C ESPN Live broadcast: WatchESPN

The Pro Bowl will air nationwide on ABC and ESPN with the "Monday Night Football,quot; team of Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland, Lisa Salters and NFL arbitration analyst John Parry on the call. Each of the quarterbacks will be activated during the game and will appear on the broadcast.

MORE: Here are the full results of the NFL Pro Bowl voting for 2020

Where is the Pro Bowl held?

Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida.

You can know it as the Citrus Bowl. It has hosted the Pro Bowl since 2016.

Prior to that, most Pro Bowls were held in Hawaii, although the event was diverted to Phoenix in 2014.

Pro Bowl Skills Showdown 2020

Select Pro Bowlers will participate in the fourth annual showdown of skills, with competitions that include precision passes, a "grill glove,quot;, the best hands and threading the needle. There are also dodgeball competitions.

Participating players include Steelers defenders, Cameron Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick, Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore, Saints DL Cameron Jordan, Cleveland game creators Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry and Lions cornerback Darius Slay.

2020 Pro Bowl Coaches

Ravens (AFC) and Seahawks (NFC) coaches are training this year's Pro Bowl teams, led by John Harbaugh of Baltimore and Pete Carroll of Seattle.

MORE: Why is Michael Vick a captain in the Pro Bowl?

AFC Pro Bowl Squad

OFFENSE QB – Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Crows QB – Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs QB – Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans WR – DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans WR – Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers WR – Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs WR – Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns OT – Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Crows OT – Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans OT – Trent Brown, Oakland Raiders OG – Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens OG – Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts OG – David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers C – Maurkice Pouncey, Los Angeles Chargers C – Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders TE – Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs TE – Mark Andrews, Baltimore Crows RB – Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns RB – Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans RB – Mark Ingram, Baltimore Crows FB – Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Crows DEFENDING DE – Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers DE – Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs DE – Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars DT – Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers DT – Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs DT – Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals OLB – Von Miller, Denver Broncos OLB – T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers OLB – Matt Judon, Baltimore Ravens ILB – Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts ILB – Dont & # 39; a Hightower, New England Patriots CB – Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots CB – White Tre & # 39; Davious, Buffalo Bills CB – Marcus Peters, Baltimore Crows CB – Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Crows FS – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers FS – Earl Thomas, Baltimore Crows SS – Jamal Adams, New York Jets SPECIAL TEAMS K – Justin Tucker, Baltimore Crows P – Brett Kern, Tennessee Titans Morgan Cox, Baltimore Crows Return Specialist – Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs Special Team – Matthew Slater, New England Patriots

Bold: Starter

Italic: the player was selected but will not participate (see below)

NFC Pro Bowl List

OFFENSE QB – Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks QB – Drew Brees, Saints of New Orleans QB – Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers WR – Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons WR – Michael Thomas, Saints of New Orleans WR – Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR – Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers OT – David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers OT – Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys OT – Terron Armstead, Saints of New Orleans OG – Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys OG – Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia Eagles OG – Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles C – Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys TE – George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers TE – Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles RB – Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings RB – Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers RB – Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys FB – Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers DEFENDING DE – Cameron Jordan, Saints of New Orleans DE – Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers DE – Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings DT – Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams DT – Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles DT – Grady Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB – Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals OLB – Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears OLB – Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers ILB – Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks ILB – Luke Keuchly, Carolina Panthers CB – Marshon Lattimore, Saints of New Orleans CB – Richard Sherman, San Francisco 49ers CB – Darius Slay, Detroit Lions CB – Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams FS – Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals FS – Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears SS – Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings SPECIAL TEAMS K – Wil Lutz, Saints of New Orleans P – Tress Way, Washington Redskins LS – Rick Lovato, Philadelphia Eagles Return Specialist – Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints Special Team – Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago Bears

Bold: Starter

Italic: the player was selected but will not participate (see below)

Pro Bowl replacement players