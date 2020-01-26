West Ham's offer by US international Aaron Long rejected by the New York Red Bulls | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML6615d50d8b6846589e7db29eb759bf5a11% %MINIFYHTML6615d50d8b6846589e7db29eb759bf5a12%





West Ham's offer for defender Aaron Long has been rejected

West Ham has received an initial loan offer for the US central US. UU. Aaron Long rejected by the New York Red Bulls.

The Hammers made an offer of $ 500,000 (£ 382,000) to lend Long until the end of the season with an option of $ 4.5m (£ 3.4m) to buy directly in the summer.

Long, who was named Major League Soccer Defender of the Year in 2018, was also the subject of West Ham's interest last summer, but the 27-year-old was unable to obtain a work permit.

Speaking last summer, Long said: "As our greatest ally, it seems strange that a US soccer player cannot automatically obtain a work visa to play in England."

"Every child in the US dreams of playing in the English Premier League. Not many players have the chance, so of course I would like to play there one day."

